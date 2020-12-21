Too busy doing some last minute Christmas shopping this weekend to get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

John J. Jeffries resists PA shutdown order: 'We have decided to remain open,' Lancaster restaurant says

Lancaster city restaurant John J. Jeffries has told customers it plans to keep its dining room open in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 shutdown order banning indoor dining until Monday, January 4.

Williams-Sonoma store at Park City Center is closing; Last day is Jan. 24

Williams-Sonoma, a specialty retailer of home furnishings, will be closing its Park City Center store Jan. 24.

The 6,200-square-foot store opened in 2007 when the mall debuted its Fountain Shoppes, which consisted of a new retail strip of stores with outside entrances. The store is now conducting a clearance sale.

1 person injured after molten metal explosion in Manheim Twp. Saturday afternoon

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a molten metal explosion in Manheim Township on Saturday, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The extent of the person's injuries were unknown.

A year in the School District of Lancaster: A superintendent fought to supercharge learning. She didn't plan on COVID.

On her 101st day in third grade, 8-year-old Valeria Morales settled beside her teacher for a reading assessment.

Her brown hair in a ponytail, Valeria softly read aloud from a list of words that children two years younger would be expected to know.

A Christmas cactus can last for generations; how to grow your own and get more blooms

Under the right conditions, Christmas cacti are the holiday plants that keep blooming, and not just for years.

These tropical plants can survive for generations.

Some houseplant gardeners have Christmas cacti more than a century old.

