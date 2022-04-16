When board members of the Ressler Mill Foundation learned that an auction of Abner and Aaron Zook’s carved and painted 3D pictures would include one of the historic mill they’ve preserved near Ronks, the members quickly decided they wanted it.

What they didn’t know is they’d have to pay a record price to get it.

The foundation’s final bid of $52,000 at the March 26 sale of 18 Aaron and Abner Zook pictures was enough to secure “Winter at Mascot Mill,” a 1981 picture by Aaron Zook that shows a snowy scene with horse-drawn sleigh stopping outside the Ressler homestead that includes the Mascot Mill. The additional buyer’s premium and state sales tax pushed the final amount above $60,000.

“The board might have gone crazy. Because we said, ‘It’s ours. It’s our priority,’” said state Rep. Keith Greiner, president of the Ressler Mill Foundation’s board of directors.

The price shattered the previous record of $41,800 for a picture by the Zook twins, who separately made similar works that often showed covered bridges, barn raisings, harvests and other scenes inspired by their Amish childhood in Lancaster County. Born in Leacock Township in 1921, Aaron Zook died in 2003, and Abner Zook died in 2010.

Ten of the pictures sold last month at PA Auction Center in Blue Ball, including “Winter at Mascot Mill,” came from Good N Plenty restaurant in Smoketown, which closed in December. The others came from private collectors.

“Winter at Mascot Mill” was one of seven, 3-by-5-foot pictures sold at the auction, with three large pictures by Abner Zook and four by Aaron Zook.

William Ressler bought Mascot Mill in 1865, and it remained in the family for three generations before being turned over to the Ressler Mill Foundation, which has preserved several properties on the original Ressler family homestead, including the mill where it offers tours.

Greiner said the Ressler Mill Foundation, 443 W. Newport Road, Upper Leacock Township, plans to display “Winter at Mascot Mill” in the Groff Store House, a building under renovation across the road and just up a hill from the mill itself. Greiner said the foundation is now finishing up renovation work on the Groff Store House, which they hope to be able to use as an education center. A public opening is possible sometime next year.

Staying local

Greiner, who represents the 43rd District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, did not attend the auction because he said the foundation didn’t want its bids on the Zook pictures to attract unwanted attention during the sale.

“Too many people know me,” he said.

Instead, Sam Clement, the foundation board’s treasurer who also works for a local auctioneer, was charged with attending and trying to secure the picture. The board members had authorized Clement to spend around $60,000 at the auction, an amount they thought might allow them to buy two pictures.

With “Winter at Mascot Mill” slated to be auctioned fifth, Clement said he put in some bids on some of the earlier pictures before quickly realizing he’d have to reserve his money since others were selling for close to $30,000. “Wheat Day on the Farm,” a 1972 painting by Abner Zook, was bought with a winning bid of $37,000, the second-highest amount for a Zook picture sold at the auction.

Clement said he was “about ready to quit” when bidding for “Winter at Mascot Mill” topped $50,000 as he found himself initially competing against at least three other bidders.

“I was worried because whoever was bidding against me was right behind me so I couldn’t see who it was,” Clement said. “I didn’t want to stop and turn around to see who it was.”

Greiner said they later learned that the other bidder was another local person who was worried the picture would leave the area but was relieved to hear it was bought by the Ressler Mill Foundation.

“It gets to stay home,” Greiner said. “Now it’s really home.”