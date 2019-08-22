The frustration is evident in homeowner Chanon Brinson’s voice.

“I pay my bills,” he said. “I pay my taxes. It’s all being taken away, and no one has an answer.”

Brinson and his wife are among at least 17 residents on North Plum Street who were turned out of their houses on Aug. 9 due to safety concerns.

The city condemned the seven odd-numbered houses from 523 to 535 N. Plum St. after inspectors discovered a possible sinkhole at 529 N. Plum St. and related structural issues.

The Brinsons, who are in their late 40s, bought 523 N. Plum St. decades ago and raised their three children there. Now empty-nesters, they were planning to sell and move to North Carolina.

But today, Brinson said, “I am homeless. ... We are surfing on someone’s couch.”

The city has arranged for an extensive survey of the block’s subsurface conditions. It’s expected to wrap up by the end of the week, and the city expects to receive the results shortly after Labor Day, officials said.

Till then, Brinson said he’s in limbo. He’s said he’s hearing from his insurer that the house wouldn’t be covered for damage from a sinkhole, especially one on another property. He’s terrified his house might be condemned permanently, rendering it valueless.

It’s been difficult to get responses from the city, he said. At one point, he was told he would be in trouble unless he cut his grass. That’s been cleared up, he said, but he’s still upset.

“This is a nightmare,” he said. “This is not supposed to happen.”

Another resident on the block, age 72, had lived there for 24 years. He spoke to LNP on condition of anonymity.

He shares the house with his mother-in-law, who is in her mid-80s. Because it was such a rush to get out, he said, “all I got is my medicine, two changes of clothes for each of us and my harmonica.”

The two were relocated through the city’s emergency housing program, initially staying at the local Travelodge, then the Residence Inn on Harrisburg Pike. The man said he’s worried they could end up on the street.

They have their Chihuahua with them, he said, and a parrot is in care of a relative. But “I had to give up my two cats to animal control,” he said.

The city will review the condemnations today and decide if any can be lifted to let people re-enter, Mayor Danene Sorace said. Because the concern is safety, the chance of that happening is slim, the mayor conceded.

Every effort is being made to find living quarters for households who are unable to make their own arrangements, Sorace said: “We will make sure they have a place to stay.”

Once the underground scanning is complete, the city will share the results and recommendations with the property owners, Sorace said. The intent is to be “beyond thorough,” she said, so no further testing will be needed.

The cost of the tests and report is expected to be in the range of $10,000 to $25,000, though the exact amount won’t be known until everything is complete, Sorace said.