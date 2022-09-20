Former Lancaster city resident Olga González was in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria devastated the island, killing nearly 3,000 people and destroying its power grid.

Almost five years to the day that the powerful storm pummeled the island, Hurricane Fiona made landfall there Sunday afternoon, bringing with it torrential rains.

“The rain just doesn’t stop,” said González, 65, who lives in Cidra, which is in the central region of the island a little more than 30 miles south of its capital in San Juan. “There is currently no electricity and not much damage in our town, but those who live near rivers and creeks are still at risk of landslides.”

Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday, a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic,” the Associated Press reported. Many people were also left without water service.

González, a native of Puerto Rico who moved back to the island in March 2007, said towns and municipalities that did not get flooded during Hurricane Maria in 2017 are now under water.

“Maria twisted metal structures like nothing,” she said. “This time, the winds weren’t as strong, but the damage is being caused by the waters.”

The Associated Press reported the storm stripped pavement from roads, tore off roofs, took out a bridge and flooded two airports.

The news outlet also reported one death from Fiona – a man swept away by a flooded reiver in the inland town of Comerío, located about 32 miles southwest of San Juan.

Officials on the island said it was too early to know the full extent of damage as the storm is still expected to dump up to 15 inches of rain in some places as it moved away from the U.S. territory that is home to 3.2 million people, the Associated Press reported.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declined to say how long it would take to fully restore electricity, saying for most customers it would be “a question of days,” the Associated Press reported.

More than 900 people have been rescued by National Guard troops since the start of the storm, the Associated Press reported Gen. Jose Reyes said at a news conference.

‘It’s wreaked havoc and it’s still raining’

Here in Lancaster County, Lancaster city Councilperson Janet Diaz expressed concern for relatives who live on the island.

“I wish they were here with me or at least in the States where they can get good health care, education, better living conditions,” she said.

Diaz shared contact information for her friend Alex Tirado Rivera, an author, historian and university professor who lives in Guayama on the island’s Caribbean coast. He said several bridges were destroyed or washed away and landslides are blocking roads on the island’s mountainous regions.

“With Hurricane Maria, the devastation was caused in great part by the wind, but the water has been the worst issue with this hurricane,” Tirado Rivera, 53, told LNP | Lancaster on Monday afternoon. “It's wreaked havoc and it's still raining.”

Meanwhile, Columbia resident Waldemar Pollock, 55, said he is concerned about the lack of electricity throughout the island. His 81-year-old mother, Maria Pollock, lives in the town of Humacao, on the eastern coast of Puerto Rico about 40 miles southeast of San Juan.

“There are many residents who still haven't fixed the damage caused by Maria,” Waldemar Pollock said. “Most do not have generators and are exacerbated by roads blocked by fallen trees, overflowing rivers and cannot get to hospitals, especially those who require dialysis and respiratory therapy.”

Contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline, Maria Pollock said there is no power, but her home is OK.

“We always try to prepare but you never know what to expect,” she said. “The destruction in this area is incredible and we had already seen small landslides since the rain season began a few months ago. It just doesn’t stop raining and the waters are not receding, so people in need of medical services are struggling to get help.”

Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday announced two members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue were deploying to Puerto Rico to support response operations there.

In Lancaster County, a spokesperson for Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) said the Manheim Township-based relief organization was in a “wait-and-see" situation Monday.

“We’ve been in contact with Puerto Rico, but it’s a little early to decide on what relief services will be needed there,” Jeff Huxman said. “They are still doing rescue efforts.”

The MDS communications manager said the organization has a unit on the island that is monitoring the situation.

“They will do an assessment over the next few days or as soon as it is safe to do so, then we will be able to make a decision,” he said.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region said the agency is in a waiting mode, “but we did preposition supplies and disaster teams in Puerto Rico before Fiona arrived.”

“We have workers on the ground who are ready to mobilize anywhere it’s needed as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Lisa Landis said. “We also prepositioned blood supplies ahead of the storm to help hospitals and the people who would urgently need it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.