For eight years, the Mount Joy Township Zoning Hearing Board never had a case it couldn’t decide in two hearings or less.

However, none of those cases involved proposals for a 1 million-square-foot warehouse strongly opposed by neighbors.

After two 2½ hour meetings, a hearing that started in January about just such a warehouse is still ongoing. With more testimony to collect from neighbors affected by the project, the board has scheduled a third session for March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium. One-hundred-ninety-one people attended the last hearing, which was Feb. 15.

“The burden of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse is significant, and raises public health and safety issues,” said William Cluck, an attorney representing a resident whose property is across from the proposed warehouse.

Panattoni Development Co. has asked the zoners for a special exception to build a warehouse larger than 50,000 square feet in the township’s “LI” light industrial zone.

The proposed warehouse at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road is one of four the developer has proposed in the township, surrounding the Elizabethtown/Rheems exit of Route 283. Neighbors have strongly opposed all the proposed warehouses.

During the Feb 15 hearing, Panattoni finished presenting its case, and the company’s witnesses faced extensive cross examination from residents.

The board has given 10 neighbors party status because they each live in close proximity to the project. Each one will have a chance to present testimony before the hearing is closed. On Feb. 15, there was only enough time for one neighbor to testify after residents questioned Panattoni’s witnesses.

Mount Joy Township Manager/Zoning Officer Justin Evans said no other township zoning hearings have required more than two meetings since at least 2015, when he joined the township.

Impact is key consideration

Panattoni is seeking the special exception for a single, 1,006,880-square-foot warehouse for an electronics company that it has declined to name. It says the facility would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and add 605 trucks and 1,024 car trips to local roads on an average weekday. Its attorney, Esch McCombie, did not return a call for comment Friday.

The special exception hinges on whether Panattoni’s proposed warehouse is detrimental to the health and safety of the surrounding neighborhood – including the impact of traffic.

Neighbors argue that it is, and that a warehouse doesn’t belong in the largely rural, residential area. An online petition has more than 1,258 signatures. An online fundraiser to pay for neighbors’ lawyer fees has raised $4,920.

Donna Bucher, who lives on a farm near the property, fears that the warehouse will have wide-ranging effects including water runoff and light pollution, as well as noise, emissions and litter from tractor-trailers.

“All this traffic, the vibration, the trash, I don’t see how it is benefitting at all,” Bucher said.

Panattoni argues that there are similar uses nearby, like a 450,000-square-foot steel fabrication shop.

Panattoni has proposed a long list of conditions it would agree to if the board approves its special exception. They include extending Steel Way as a designated route for tractor-trailers using the warehouse and paying for upgrades to other roads surrounding the warehouse. It would put up signs and barriers to prevent trucks from going east on Mount Pleasant Road.

Its overall plan for four warehouses, totaling 2.7 million square feet, calls for new roundabouts on Cloverleaf Road. It would require the supervisors approving a change to the township zoning ordinance. Panattoni says it is still drafting its proposed ordinance change before asking the supervisors to vote on it. Traffic studies recently submitted to the township for that plan show an increase of more than 4,000 vehicles per day.

