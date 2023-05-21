Pop. Pop-pop-pop.

Was that the sound of gunfire? you ask yourself.

Gunfire? Nah, you tell yourself. Maybe a firecracker or something? Maybe one of those tuned-up cars, modified to backfire?

That’s probably it: If it’s really gunfire, the police will know, you say to yourself.

Why bother them?

The thing is, police don’t always know.

Lancaster city police Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, the department’s public information officer, said police want people to call, even if they’re not certain that the sound they heard is gunfire.

Stoltzfus said people shouldn’t worry that they’re wasting police time: if it’s really gunfire, someone’s life could be at stake.

“If somebody's laying in bed at 10 o'clock at night and hears what could be gunshots, just call, you know? There shouldn't be any hesitation to call for us to come and check it out,” Stoltzfus said. “Because we're more than able and willing to do that. And more likely than not, we've heard it ourselves. That happens quite a bit, as the city's not a big area.”

Betty Jones, 61, a member of South Ann Concerned Neighbors, said she doesn’t hear gunfire that often.

When Jones does hear something that may be gunfire, she listens for sirens — a signal police are responding. Jones said she has called police to report gunshots but said she finds it frustrating when police ask for information such as her name and address.

The main concern for police should be: Where did it happen? Jones said.

“My name and address isn’t necessary, in my opinion. I’m calling to report something that could be going on,” Jones said.

Police want such information in case they need to follow up. And multiple calls from different people can help police narrow down wherever the sound is coming from.

“It helps to call, because if we get three calls from residents within a two-block radius, then we know that's probably a good indicator that it's there rather than somewhere else,” Stoltzfus said. “So we would always rather people call.”