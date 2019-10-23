WYOMISSING — Despite heavy rain Tuesday night, a meeting in Berks County about eliminating school property taxes drew a large turnout.
Approximately 300 people showed up at The Inn at Reading with 10 Berks County lawmakers, including Reps. Mark Gillen and Jim Cox — Republicans whose districts extend into Brecknock Township and Adamstown in Lancaster County, respectively — to discuss an issue that has circulated in state government for decades but has never gotten off its feet.
The event, hosted by Stout Associates Realtors, provided an outline for how Pennsylvania taxpayers can get Senate Bill 76 passed and eliminate their ever-increasing school property taxes. The bill would replace those levies with higher sales and personal income taxes.
Attendees of the meeting — including some from the Chester Lancaster Anti-School Tax Association and like-minded groups — have advocated for such legislation for years.
They challenged the lawmakers with questions, including one on why House members keep electing Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, as House speaker when he has said he disapproves of other state-funded ways to substitute school property taxes.
Lawmakers were slow to respond, but eventually Rep. Jerry Knowles, a Republican whose district includes parts of Berks and Schuylkill counties, said Turzai was a “good guy” and they don’t need to agree on everything.
The Berks County lawmakers are among those who have been at the forefront of a citizen-led mission to end school property taxes.
“We’ve really done our homework,” said Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks County, adding that she believes there should be an update from the Independent Fiscal Office about whether the other revenue streams will be able to fund school districts.
“We need to know that this will work,” she added.
Sen. David Argall, R-Berks County, said Gov. Tom Wolf has been sending a member of his staff to all caucus meetings over the summer that touched on school property tax elimination.
Cox said Wolf has initiated conversations with him in his role as the House’s Labor and Industry Committee chairman. Wolf is also the “first governor that has had any conversations” with him about school property tax reform, Cox said.
John McCartney, a Christiana Borough resident, has been advocating to eliminate the school property tax since 2007. He’s traveled throughout Pennsylvania, informing residents about the issue and said he can “count the number of people who didn’t want to talk to me,” holding up a hand that has only three fingers.
In Christiana Borough — which is in Lancaster County — residents pay school property taxes to Octorara Area School District in Chester County. McCartney’s home burned down last year, so he’s renting elsewhere in the county — and paying property taxes through his rental cost — until his home is rebuilt, he said.
“You can’t just reduce (the tax),” McCartney said. “You have to drive a stick through its heart. Kill it outright.”