Several readers responded to our Wednesday item on the diverging diamond on Route 222/322 in Ephrata Township, taking issue with complaints voiced about the unique roadway, which opened in May 2021.

It just takes time to get used to, Jeremy from Ephrata Borough said, and the traffic lights are timed “to be exactly the same each time,” which makes for easy traffic flow. It’s understandable why it took some time to be comfortable with the diamond interchange, considering it’s the first in south-central Pennsylvania.

The $10.9 million interchange was meant to reduce T-bone and head-on collisions, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation notes has happened. PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said there have been few crashes that were mostly due to “human error,” not the diamond’s fault.

For as long as traffic continues to flow, Thompson said PennDOT is keeping the interchange.

