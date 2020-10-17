You’re invited to join the cast as Lancaster County’s 24-hour charitable giving event, The Extraordinary Give, adapts to an extraordinary year.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s ExtraGive will go without the traditional ExtraGive Fest at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Instead, county residents are asked to submit photos and videos that will make up the bulk of what’s expected to be six hours of virtual programming on Nov. 20 that will celebrate the work of area community benefit organizations and the community spirit that funds those efforts.

“We’re looking for as many faces and as many stories as possible,” said Aaron Spangler, communications manager for the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which organizes the annual event.

Submissions of photos and videos up to 15 seconds long are being accepted now, uploaded through links posted at extragive.org/info/extragivecast. Participants are encouraged to hold a #IGiveExtra sign, even if it is hand-drawn, and explain in the video or photo caption why they give extra. For example, “IGiveExtra so my kids can have a better future.”

In addition to uploading the material to become a part of the ExtraGive Cast, participants are encouraged to post their submissions on their social media using the hashtags #IGiveExtra and #ExtraGive.

The submissions will be used in a virtual presentation livestreamed on ExtraGive day, Nov. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight through the ExtraGive website, extragive.org, Spangler explained. From 9 to 10 p.m., there will be a show with live and prerecorded segments that will include music, announcements, recaps of the day and more.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Donations for the community benefit organizations participating in ExtraGive will be made through the ExtraGive website, as in past years, Spangler explained. Last year’s ExtraGive generated $10.5 million for 521 community benefit organizations. That total made ExtraGive the largest per capita giving day in the history of the world, Samuel J. Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, reported in a column published after last year’s event.

In addition to the cast, another focus of this year’s event are “fundraising champions” and business fundraisers, Spangler said.

Fundraising champions use the ExtraGive fundraiser toolkit to create a link to use on social media to solicit funds in an effort Spangler described as similar to crowdfunding.

Business fundraisers create a profile that appears on the ExtraGive website that provides information about the business and the amount it has raised.