Residents in Lititz and Warwick Township were invited to participate in The Community Clamor on Wednesday night.

The effort, led by LNP | LancasterOnline and Music For Everyone, invites participants in select municipalities throughout Lancaster County to make joyful noise while maintaining safe social distance.

The event is held to thank the health care providers putting their lives on the line to care for those who are suffering from COVID-19. To thank the cleaners sanitizing health care spaces. To thank other essential workers. To shake off some of our sadness and anxiety. And to connect as a community, to remind us all that we’re in this together.

Here's a look at the sights and sounds from Wednesday night's Community Clamor:

Independent living residents of Luther Acres also organized their own event Wednesday afternoon during shift change to thank staff members.

If you participated in Wednesday night's Community Clamor, feel free to submit any photos you may have taken below.