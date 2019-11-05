A reported gas leak has been resolved in Lancaster Township on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after it was reported.
The leak was called in just after 11 a.m. near Bean Hill and Wabank roads, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Around 2 p.m., the situation had been resolved, a supervisor confirmed.
Power had been shut off and residents were temporarily evacuated.
UGI crews responded.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for details.