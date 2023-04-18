Residents of a pair of Columbia Borough homes were displaced after an early morning fire Tuesday. Fire units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Manor Street at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia Borough Fire Chief Scott Ryno said the first arriving units found fire on the first and second floor of the one home. The adjoining home was also damaged by the fire. Initial reports stated that people may still be in the home, but residents were accounted for, according to Ryno. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Ryno said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshall will be coming to the scene. There were no injuries in the fire.