Two residents of the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster accused the city of failing to take meaningful steps to shut down Legacy Social Lounge at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The after-hours club has been linked to two shootings, fights and excessive noise complaints since it opened last October; police have been called more than 50 times.

Scott Soost asked why — since there have been problems since the club opened — did it take until July 7 for the city to file legal action. The city is seeking a preliminary injunction in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

The city claims in the injunction filing that Legacy fraudulently obtained a zoning compliance certificate by misrepresenting what the business actually would be. If granted, the preliminary injunction would temporarily stop Legacy from operating until a hearing on the city’s allegations is held. Legacy has not responded to the suit as of Tuesday and no hearing has been scheduled, court records show.

Council members and Mayor Danene Sorace did not respond to Soost’s comments directly, however, President Ismail Smith-Wade-El announced at the beginning of the meeting that council met in executive session Monday to discuss ongoing litigation concerning Legacy. Sorace said the city is planning to address noise ordinances this fall.

Soost said after two men were shot outside Legacy on July 17, roughly 90% of business owners and more than 75 residents on the block submitted a petition to the city calling for Legacy’s immediate closure, but hasn’t gotten an answer. Residents and stakeholders deserve better, he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still searching for Laquan Idris Larue, 36, of Lancaster Township, in the shooting. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three charges related to firearms offenses. The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released, according to police.

Gary Ziffer, who lives immediately next door to Legacy, played a video from his security camera showing the shooting.

Soost said he spoke with a city attorney and was left with the impression that the city isn’t interested in taking action that might stop the club before its lease expires Oct. 31, unless something serious happens.

“What is more serious than two people being shot in the doorway? Is it only considered serious if someone dies?” Soost said.

Ziffer accused council members of failing to “meet your oaths of office to support and defend the entire populace of this city and to execute the laws of the City of Lancaster as written.”

Ziffer, who has lived in the city 34 years, said the situation has made him sad to be a resident. Ziffer said some Legacy opponents “have been accused of baseless racial motivation for not wanting an illegal, unpermitted, violent and extraordinarily noisy speakeasy open from 1 to 5 a.m. Is this the type of minority-owned business you choose to support as a linchpin for community diversity and development? I hope not.”

Ziffer, who is white, said the city has chosen to “support a former felon convicted of manufacture and sale of a controlled substance,” who was also shot near the club last December and has been convicted of more than 20 noise ordinance violations.

Ziffer was referencing Marcus Smith, the club’s primary owner, who is Black.

Court records indicate Smith pleaded guilty to a drug offense in Lancaster County court in 2013. At a May summary trial before a district judge, Smith and co-operator Charisse Perez were convicted of 22 noise violations between them.

Ziffer said he and others in the block have invested in the block and paid “hundreds of thousands in city and school taxes and local income taxes — unlike a brand new illegal establishment that exists without any regulation and which does nothing other than exacerbate alcoholism, drug abuse and violence.”

Ziffer said the block is home to about 200 residents and business owners “who are Black, caucasian, Latino, Asian and Native American. We have a wonderful mix of heterosexual and every part of the LGBTQ community…. We work hard and care about our block. We deserve to be defended like any other resident or part of this city.”

Smith was not at the meeting and declined to comment Tuesday night.

Smith is also awaiting an August 18 preliminary hearing on assault charges stemming from an incident at his home on the 1300 block of Rose Avenue, Manheim Township, in which police said he slapped and punched a woman there after coming home intoxicated about 4:20 a.m. June 4, according to charging documents.