Home rule may be a good idea for Lancaster, residents told Lancaster City Council on Wednesday, but some believe the process is moving too fast to be considered properly.

At a special meeting, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development representatives Kelly Robertson and Andrew Shead gave a presentation defining what a home rule charter is. The meeting was scheduled less than a week after Mayor Danene Sorace announced her intention to start the process of studying home rule as a way to close the city’s structural deficit.

Sorace said she intends to use home rule to make the city less reliant on property taxes as a revenue-raising tool and instead have it lean more on the earned income tax, which she believes will make taxing more equitable because it is scaled to wages.

Wednesday acted as a listening session for council members to learn more about home rule before Monday, when they will decide whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. If they do, voters will choose whether there should be a commission formed to study home rule and who should be on the nine-member board.

Council President Amanda Bakay reiterated several times that the only thing council can do now is allow the public to vote on starting a home rule commission. However, many residents in attendance said there is still too much confusion among the public and elected officials about home rule to make any decisions yet.

Former Lancaster Mayor Arthur Morris said Sorace should have announced her plans to start the home rule process several months ago. That would have given people more time to learn what it is and whether they would want to be a part of a study commission, he said.

“This was announced last Thursday, it’s now Wednesday, and it’s going to be next Monday when you act on this. It just seems terribly rushed,” Morris said. “I just wish that it had been announced a couple months ago, so there would have been time for people to learn more about this and get involved and maybe participate on the commission.”

Resident Darlene Bird said she believes for home rule to be done properly, the process needs to slow down. Council should consider waiting until the November general election to add a home rule question to the ballot, she said, because there will be a higher voter turnout.

The city does not have much time to consider home rule if it intends to give voters the choice this May. By state law, the city must submit the home rule question to the Lancaster County Board of Elections by Feb. 14 for the question to go before voters in the primary.

After that date, anyone interested in serving on the commission has three weeks to fill out the necessary paperwork and obtain enough signatures to get their name on the ballot. Robertson estimated candidates would need around 200 signatures to be considered.

Sorace countered that the city is moving at just the right time to avoid falling off a fiscal cliff that is currently being mitigated by American Rescue Plan Act funds. If a vote passes for a commission, it could take up to 18 months to study home rule and draft a charter. At the earliest, a new home rule charter could be enacted in 2025 — the same year the city’s $39.5 million in ARPA money runs dry.

“There is a large sense of urgency about this, and in large measure that’s because ARPA dollars go away,” Sorace said. “We have a large percentage of our budget that is propped up by ARPA.”

Home rule is a “ridiculous” process that the city should not have to go through, but it’s the best way for Lancaster to provide relief from property tax burdens right now, Sorace said. The ideal solution would be statewide changes that would grant more self-governance to third-class cities like Lancaster, she said, which many residents at the meeting Wednesday agreed with.

Even if home rule passes and Lancaster can rely more on earned income tax, Sorace said the city still needs to make budget cuts and find additional sources of revenue to maintain its level of services.

Resident Ivan Acosta-Valez expressed concern about the potential cost of a home rule study. Shead said though there is no guarantee, Lancaster could receive grant funding for any costs accrued throughout the process. According to DCED, the average cost for a home rule study — which includes legal services, printing and consultants — was nearly $5,000 in the 1970s. That translates to roughly $50,000 today.

Potential commission members

This is just the first step in the process; council’s decision Monday would not make home rule official. If the question gets on the ballot and passes in May, that would only create a commission to study the matter. Shead said if it fails, though, Lancaster cannot consider home rule again for another five years.

A commission would not make a final decision, either. It would, instead, study how a home rule charter might benefit the city and draft one if necessary. Residents would then vote in a later election on whether to accept that charter.

State Reps. Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who each represent portions of the city, said they are supportive of a commission. Sorace said state Sen. Scott Martin also is in support of a commission, but he did not respond to a request for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Former Mayor Rick Gray expressed interest in serving on the commission before Wednesday night. During the meeting, resident Andrew Marshall said he would also submit his name to be considered for the commission to ensure the city does not use home rule to raise any unnecessary taxes.

Elected officials are eligible to serve on a commission, though most council members said they were not interested because they lacked the time and wanted other members of the public to have a voice in the process. Council member Ahmed Ahmed said he was still considering whether he wanted to run for the commission. Council members Janet Diaz and Katie Walsh were not present at the meeting.