Tending to billing work inside River Valley Disposal’s Columbia office, Janelle Barninger now wears latex gloves as she removes customers’ checks from envelopes — a precaution she wouldn’t have imagined before COVID-19.

“They don’t know how long it lives on surfaces,” Barninger said, adding that gloves and masks also are available to trash collectors.

Her glove-wearing is only one adjustment in the local trash-hauling industry, which has seen changes throughout the collection and disposal process. All of the adjustments, she said, have been made with hopes that employees and customers can stay safe from the contagious respiratory virus.

And since the coronavirus’ arrival in Lancaster County, residential trash volumes have only increased, according to Amanda Moley, Penn Waste’s marketing director.

That’s true because state Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered businesses and restaurants closed and residents to stay home in hopes of staving off the illness.

The orders have led to “more online shopping, cooking from home, mowing earlier than usual,” Moley said.

“The volume of trash we’re seeing now is similar to what we see in the summertime when families are grilling out at home and doing weekly yard work,” she said.

But business and building stoppages have had the opposite effect at Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s facilities, which have seen a decrease in both commercial and construction waste, spokeswoman Kathryn Sandoe said.

The authority also has made pandemic-related changes, closing its facilities on Saturdays, doing away with cash transactions and limiting interactions between customers and employees. Whenever possible, employees are working from home, Sandoe said.

‘This is the new normal’

It’s those same social-distancing practices that have led to the closure of River Valley’s office to customers, Barninger, the office manager, said.

Curbside collection practices also have been altered by hauling company officials.

“We are doing our best to take care of our customers and minimize any service disruptions,” a Republic Services spokesperson said.

At Penn Waste, that has led to rules that all trash must be bagged and tied and that waste must be placed in acceptable containers. Bag limits are being enforced, and bulk and yard waste collections have been suspended.

“We are extremely proud of our employees for stepping up during this difficult time,” Moley said. “Trash and recycling collection was rated as the fifth most dangerous job in America even before this pandemic started.”

Company websites, emails, social media posts and phone systems all have been used to communicate changes to customers, officials said. Those same officials said they are well aware of the potential for new hardships facing customers, who may have been laid off due to virus-related business closures.

“We do anticipate seeing an impact within a month or two,” Moley said. “Currently, we are not applying late fees, finance charges and we are not suspending services for any customers during this period.”

When that period will end is anyone's guess, Barninger said.

“This is the new normal,” she said.