A resident of Landis Homes has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in a local hospital, the Manheim Township retirement community said in a statement.

The statement said the resident lived in a west campus cottage and Landis Homes learned of the positive test today.

"We are currently assessing the risk to other residents through the development of a timeline for this individual and tracing his/her possible contact," the statement said. "Based on these findings, we believe the risk is low, as this resident has had very little contact with others."

Landis Homes has notified public health officials and is following procedures recommended by the CDC to contain any possible spread, it said.

Actions it had already taken against COVID-19 included limiting entrance to its campus with 24/7 monitoring at a checkpoint.