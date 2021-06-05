A Lancaster Township resident is in critical condition after a fire on Friday night, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:29 p.m. for a dwelling that was on fire in the first block of Pickford Drive in Wedgewood Estates, off of New Danville Pike between Second Lock Road and Hoover Road, according to Capt. Greg Leaman.

The resident of the home was taken to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition and was then flown to a burn center for treatment.

A neighbor returned home at around 10 p.m. and noticed the smell of smoke in the area. They first thought the smell was from a fire pit from a neighboring home, Leaman said.

Shortly after, the neighbor proceeded to take their dog out for a walk. The neighbor then discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from 6 Pickford Drive.

The neighbor ran to the front door, which was propped open, and found the resident of the home, who appeared to be disoriented, inside the burning home. The neighbor removed the resident from the burning home.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the kitchen, in the rear of the structure, Leaman said. Flames were coming from the kitchen window and patio door. The heat ignited the attic space of the home and an adjacent home.

The fire destroyed the residence's kitchen while the adjacent home sustained fire damage to the attic area, water and smoke damage, according to Leaman.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on the scene until 1:28 am., Leaman said. Firefighters also rescued several cats and dogs from both homes.

A Lafayette firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

Red Cross was dispatched to assist three adults, a child, three dogs and two cats who were displaced by the fire.

A state police fire marshal will conduct an investigation Saturday morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

A damage estimate was not available.

Assisting Lancaster Township firefighters were Mountville, Gordonville, New Danville, Lancaster City, Blue Rock, East Petersburg, Willow Street, Lafayette and Rohrerstown fire companies.