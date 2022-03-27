A group of unidentified men entered an East Hempfield Township home in the early morning hours and assaulted a man inside, then stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property including multiple firearms, according to township police.

The three men entered a residence in the 100 block of Madge Drive sometime before 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, assaulting and restraining a male resident once inside, said Officer Chris Keen. The resident was not seriously injured or hospitalized due to the incident.

The men also stole multiple firearms and miscellaneous items valued at $2,989. Keen was unsure how many firearms were taken in the robbery. Several personal items including a case for the firearms and a ceramic container were also taken.

A physical description of the suspects was not available.

Keen said it was difficult to determine whether the robbery was a targeted event or a random act. Exactly how the suspects entered the home is unclear, as there were no signs of forced entry.

Police are now investigating the robbery.