Update: This article has been updated with additional information released by an East Hempfield Township police spokesperson Monday.

A group of unidentified men entered an East Hempfield Township home in the early morning hours and assaulted a resident inside, then stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property including multiple firearms, according to township police.

The three men forced their way into a residence in the 100 block of Madge Drive sometime before 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, assaulting and restraining a 56-year-old man once inside, said Lt. Matthew Pohle, a police spokesperson. The resident opened the door when he heard the men knocking.

The resident suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

The men also stole multiple firearms and miscellaneous items valued at $2,989. Officer Chris Keen was unsure how many firearms were taken in the robbery. Several personal items including a case for the firearms and a ceramic container were also taken.

Police are not releasing any further details on the items that were taken "so as not to potentially jeopardize the ongoing investigation," Pohle said.

A physical description of the suspects, who wore face coverings, was not available. They have not been identified.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the robbery was a targeted act, "but that has not been confirmed at this point," Pohle said.

The incident remains under investigation.