A team of divers were among the rescuers searching the Susquehanna River in Drumore Township early Saturday evening for a young man who didn’t resurface after jumping off a cliff into the river.
Rescuers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the rock cliff near Mount Johnson Island after getting a report about a missing swimmer, according to emergency dispatches.
The report came from a spot known as “The Rock” or “The Cliff” which is a popular swimming area near Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve in Drumore Township.
The cliff, just off the railroad tracks, rises 20 to 30 feet above the water between the Peach Bottom Marina and Susquehannock State Park.