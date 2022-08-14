“This is sick!”

Bennett Parmer, 16, set down his lacrosse racquets to take in the view of the new turf field at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex. He looked out over the 100 yards for the first time, admiring the brightly colored lines and the traction beneath his feet.

“It wasn’t bad, but this is a big upgrade,” Parmer said.

The new field is courtesy of the township’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the board of commissioners approved at $1.4 million, making it the most expensive ARPA project for the municipality so far. The cost covered the removal of old turf and the installation of the new field.

It’s just one example of how ARPA funds are changing the landscape of Lancaster County, with more to come before the end of 2024. The county and each of its municipalities were granted their own federal allocations last year — $196.4 million in total — for projects designed to make an impact on the community in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARPA was created last year to support pandemic-related financial losses on a local and state level throughout the U.S.

Pennsylvania received $7.3 billion in ARPA funds from the federal government, and each municipality in the state received their own allocations determined by revenue loss.

The money was distributed in two rounds — the first half came last year and the second half just arrived in July. With the final round of funding at their disposal, many municipalities are now moving forward with the work or planning.

The ground of the Manheim Township athletic field is firm, and the lines are vibrant shades of yellow, white and blue, which Parmer excitedly said was new. The field is divided into two to make room for different sports to practice at the same time.

There’s a grass field right next to the turf field that’s just as big, but 15-year-old Sarah Ebersol said they don’t compare.

Ebersol used one of the nets just across the field from Parmer to practice scoring ahead of her field hockey season with Manheim Township High School, where Parmer also plays on the lacrosse team. Township Manager Rick Kane said the field is used all year by sports like lacrosse and field hockey, but also for football and soccer.

The Athletic Complex on Weaver Road originally opened in 2011 and cost the township $10 million. This was its first renovation, which wrapped up this summer with a dedication ceremony in early August.

Donna DiMeo, commissioner president, said in June that the board saw the turf field as an important community project since many people throughout the county benefit from the facility, which is open to the public.

“Using the parks and getting people outside (is important), especially with COVID,” she said.

Parmer agreed, noting that while the field is popular during every athletic season, “the whole field was packed” throughout the pandemic.

With a new field, Parmer predicts more people will become active and take advantage of the facility. He usually opts to use the high school’s fields himself, but the new upgrades to the Athletic Complex make it a more exciting place to practice.

“It’ll be worth it. Everyone will be out here,” he said.

Library upgrades, cemetery changes

Change is coming in stages for ARPA-funded projects across the county.

Some municipalities have already broken ground for their new future, while others are still outlining what their own could look like.

While there are overlapping ideas throughout the county, like funding routine projects or upgrading local parks, many look different depending on the needs of the community.

Eden Township is considering using its ARPA funds to repair the Quarryville Library, which needs a new roof and emergency lighting. In Lancaster Township, the St. Joseph’s New Roman Catholic Cemetery is in the process of creating a woody waste center and opening up a park to the public.

The county itself has big visions on the horizon for its allocations.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons has made it clear that he’s interested in using part of the rescue money to fund a replacement for the Lancaster County Prison. It’s one of the biggest capital projects in the county’s history, but ARPA rules need to change to make that happen.

Other projects aren’t as visible to the public eye but are still intended to create a big change in the way the communities operate in a world changed by the pandemic. Strasburg Township dedicated a portion of its funds to installing new technology to make virtual meetings easier for residents.

Accessible playground in Mount Joy

Many approved ARPA projects offer support for routine improvement work, like stormwater management, that normally comes out of taxpayer dollars. But others are bringing new life to old fixtures.

In Mount Joy Township, Wolgemuth Park — at the former Fairview Elementary School — is gearing up for its own changes thanks to the municipality’s own $1.1 million in rescue money.

Kelsey Richardson of Mount Joy takes her two sons Eli, 4, and Noah, 1, to Wolgemuth at least once a week, because they live just down the street and it’s one of the boys’ favorite parks. For Eli, the train slide is the best part — just because he loves trains.

The township’s supervisors approved $568,070 of ARPA money in May to upgrade the 10-acre park, which was created in 2003. The playground next to the school building, which the township bought in 2014, might be as old as the building itself, which Township Secretary Pat Bailey believes was built in the 1950s.

Justin Evans, the township manager, said the Wolgemuth project consists of two phases: resurfacing the tot lot ground and replacing the school playground equipment. The priority, he said, is to make the park more accessible for children with disabilities.

Right now, there’s a set of old, yellow monkey bars and a few slides that make up the bulk of the playground, which Bailey said will start to be removed next week.

The first phase is already finished, which Richardson was surprised to see during one of her normal trips to the park. She said she didn’t know renovations were happening but was excited to see the old, wood mulch replaced with a secured, green rubber surface that adds a little bounce with every step.

Richardson said she’s excited for the new equipment, which is set to arrive in late September, because there aren’t many accessible options at most of the parks her family visits outside of the city. She pointed out a swing with a safety harness at the tot lot as the only disability-friendly option available at the moment.

“We go to parks daily, if not every other day, so I’m sure other families are in the same situation where they just want to get out,” she said. “If there wasn’t something for a family that had a kid that needed more accessibility (and) that wasn’t an option, as a parent that would stink.”

While a little preoccupied with his scooter that he raced along the rubber ground, Eli said he was happy to know more kids will have the chance to play – just like he can.

To understand ARPA a little bit better and what it means for the county, here’s a breakdown of some information to know about the funds:

