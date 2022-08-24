Efforts to protect Lancaster County farmland and forests from development got a $2.8-million-dollar boost Wednesday morning, when county commissioners voted to award American Rescue Plan Act dollars to multiple preservation projects.

The projects, led by Lancaster Conservancy and Lancaster Farmland Trust, also include environmental protections and improvements, specifically within freshwater ecosystems.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said he is happy to partner with organizations that are “good stewards of what we have here in Lancaster County.”

That $2.8 million award, approved unanimously by the commissioners, is split between the two nonprofits, with $1.3 million going to the conservancy and $1.5 million to the trust.

For the trust, the funding will help preserve 21 individual farms over more than 1,500 acres, and meet expenses associated with completing pollution-reducing streamside plantings and related improvements on those properties, officials said.

The work should help the county meet pollution-reduction goals, which are part of an effort to satisfy federal clean-water mandates meant to improve water quality locally and downstream in the Chesapeake Bay.

“It’s just a remarkable day for Lancaster County,” trust President and CEO Jeff Swinehart said.

The trust preserves farmland by purchasing or otherwise securing development rights of county farms, ensuring the land remains available only for agricultural uses — a protection advocates have deemed necessary as urban and suburban development threaten open space.

“We continue to see the loss of farmland across the county, an ongoing concern of Lancastrians, and the agricultural sector is essential in providing clean water for all to enjoy,” Swinehart said in a statement. “This funding will accelerate our preservation efforts of the vital natural resources of Lancaster County that produce our food, clean our streams and rivers and recharge our groundwater."

To be approved for rescue money, eligible projects must meet certain criteria, which include environmental improvements.

The county received $106 million in ARPA funding, which the commissioners dole out to approved projects. The commissioners have said they are interested in prioritizing projects with long-lasting effects, such as environmental cleanup and land preservation.

The conservancy will split its allocation to help cover acquisition costs for the preservation of natural lands in northern and western portions of the county. It will direct $588,000 toward an acquisition of about 90 acres in Elizabeth Township, adjacent to Speedwell Forge County Park. And $731,000 will go toward a 155-acre preserve along the county’s Conewago Recreation Trail in Mount Joy Township.

Both projects will aid in the protection of local waterways, conservancy officials said.

“The conservancy is grateful to the Lancaster County commissioners for investing in preserving our community’s iconic landscape,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said in a statement.

The conservancy takes ownership of forested land, protecting it against development while also opening it to the public as nature preserves, often with multiple recreational opportunities, including hiking trails.

“During the initial days of the pandemic, the outdoors were a refuge and critical service used by record numbers, revealing the absolute necessity of protecting and providing more publicly accessible open space,” Wenger said. “The county commissioners have answered that demand today with their decision.”

Commissioners’ Chairman Ray D'Agostino said he was happy to award ARPA funding to the projects, celebrating progress toward farmland and forest preservation as “all in all a good day.”

“It’s a good use of ARPA funds,” Commissioner John Trescot said, citing the long-term benefits of protecting the county’s natural spaces.