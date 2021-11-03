Republicans have regained control of the Manheim Township school board, according to unofficial county results from Tuesday’s municipal election.

Four of five Republican candidates running for school board in the suburban school district defeated their Democratic opponents, swinging the school board back in the red for the first time since 2017.

Victories in the school board race went to Republicans Erin Hoffman, Keith Krueger, Michael Landis and Kim Romano. Krueger earned a two-year seat while the others earned four-year seats. The lone Democratic victor was current school board President Nikki Rivera.

School board Vice President Joyce Stephens and board member John Smith lost their seats. Fellow Democrats Terrance Henderson, who was recently appointed to fill a board vacancy, and Adam Hosey also came up short. The only Republican not to win a spot on the board was Kyle Hunt.

Serving on the school board will be six Republicans and three Democrats. Currently, seven Democrats and two Republicans make up the board. One Democrat, Curtis Holgate, did not seek reelection this year.

In 2017, six Democrats -- including Holgate, Rivera, Stephens and Smith -- swept all six seats up for grabs in that year’s election, shifting the board from a 7-2 GOP majority to 6-3 Democratic majority.

At the time, Democrats were pushing to build a new middle school, an idea that garnered support from most of the township’s residents, and one that many Republicans cautioned against because of the cost. That project was a success, as the district opened its new middle school at the beginning of this school year.

LNP | LancasterOnline could not reach any candidate after the results came in close to midnight Tuesday night.