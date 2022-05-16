Lancaster County's Republican commissioners, acting in their roles as Board of Elections members, voted Monday to remove a mail-in ballot dropbox at the entrance to the county government building.

The commissioners directed that the dropbox be removed a month ago, but without taking a vote. That prompted the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania to sue the county, claiming the decision to remove the dropbox violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law.

A Lancaster County judge granted the ACLU a temporary injunction on Friday, which meant the dropbox had to be returned. The dropbox was returned, but Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons indicated they planned to get rid of it at Monday's meeting.

They did, by a 2-0 vote, citing election integrity as the reason. Commissioner John Trescot, the lone Democrat on the board, was out of the country. He previously indicated his support for the dropbox. More than 60 people attended Monday's meeting and more than 20 people spoke, most in favor of keeping the dropbox.

The dropbox, in use for every election since 2020, was located inside the doors of the Chestnut Street entrance of the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster. Accessing the box did not require a person to pass through the security station staffed by deputy sheriffs.