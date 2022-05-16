Lancaster County's Republican commissioners made clear on Friday that they would meet on Monday to vote to remove a mail-in ballot dropbox from the county government building’s entrance.

It was a move they chose to take after a county judge ruled Friday that the commissioners didn’t properly follow the state’s open meetings law when they decided against deploying the ballot box for voters who wished to drop off mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.

The commissioners also function as the county’s election board.

Still, before the two Republican commissioners could officially vote on a resolution to remove the dropbox, they listened to more than an hour of public comments first.

About two dozen people spoke in support of keeping the dropbox in place and a half-dozen supported its removal at the Board of Election meeting.

Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, called the resolution a sham.

“I feel like to abide by the rules and spirit of the Sunshine Act, one doesn't post a meeting notice on a Friday afternoon at 2:30 — and for a meeting that's going to take place on Monday at 11 a.m.,” she said.

Topakian then read a statement by John Foley Sherman, who was a plaintiff in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed against the county a week ago over the decision to remove the dropbox. He could not attend Monday’s meeting because of work.

“With no evidence of fraud, either in Lancaster or elsewhere, the (Republican) commissioners are seeking to make voting harder and more complex for us by removing a ballot dropbox used by thousands of our neighbors in the last election. This is their right and it is entirely in keeping with the aims of their national party, which has for the last decade, sought to restrict the franchise,” Sherman’s statement said.

The commissioners directed that the dropbox be removed a month ago, but they did not take a vote. The ACLU claimed that violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law.

Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons contended they made an administrative decision that did not need to be voted on. Lancaster County Judge Leonard Brown disagreed.

On Friday, Brown granted the ACLU a temporary injunction, which led to the dropbox’s short-lived return.

D’Agostino and Parsons indicated Friday they planned to get rid of the dropbox on grounds that doing so would preserve election integrity. Parsons said he didn’t want to see anyone “criminalized” for dropping off anyone else’s ballot, which is not permitted by law without prior approval.

Commissioner John Trescot, the lone Democrat on the board, was out of the country on Monday but previously indicated his support for the dropbox.

Within minutes of the 2-0 vote, the dropbox was removed from its location inside the doors of the government center’s Chestnut Street entrance.

More than 60 people packed the meeting, filling all seats and leaving about a dozen of them standing.

The dropbox was first used in 2020; accessing it did not require a person to pass through the security station staffed by deputy sheriffs.

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, said he “represent(s) the majority of the voters who elected you to be our commissioners. We expect you to remove the dropbox. We expect you to keep our elections integrity safe … 176,000 Republicans are behind you.”

Richard Myers of Lancaster Township said there were 48 polling places in Lancaster city and township and that should be enough.

“A voter can just as well get to a voting station as they can to a dropbox,” he said.

But most people spoke in favor of keeping dropbox, saying it was convenient and noting it did not require voters to go through metal detectors.

Blanding Watson, president of NAACP Lancaster, said, “It puzzles us, the NAACP, that commissioners would believe it is necessary in Lancaster County to remove the dropbox to keep people from being tempted to improperly return the ballots of other voters. We know of no attempts to vote illegally like this.”

Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El said he didn’t think the commissioners were trying to disenfranchise voters, but that that was the perception among thousands of constituents.

In addition to having faith that elections are secure, election integrity includes voters having faith that “their elected officials are trying to make sure that they are able to vote …,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Smith-Wade-El added, “even congressional Republicans would not stand for this. In March of 2021, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the metal detectors that she had to go through to enter Congress were the real voter suppression,” eliciting laughter and applause from the audience gathered for Monday’s meeting.

Duncan Hopkins of the activist group Lancaster Stand Up said the county should be adding dropboxes, noting that Chester and Delaware counties, both similar in population to Lancaster, have 13 and 42 dropboxes, respectively.

“The fact that you are taking away the lone dropbox in our county, the day before Election Day, is so wildly insulting, especially coming from people who have been complaining — rightfully so — about how confusing this primary election cycle has been for voters,” Hopkins said.