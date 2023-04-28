Former LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Carter Walker is a finalist for the 2023 Livingston Award, which recognizes the best work of journalists under the age of 35.

Walker’s work exposed the groups and politicians spreading disinformation about the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County. His stories revealed the links between private security personnel working for gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and a church in Elizabethtown.

He was also the first reporter to gain access to records compiled by Audit the Vote PA and on which the group based its conclusion that Lancaster County’s 2020 election results were inaccurate. Walker’s in-depth dissection of that information debunked the group’s assertions.

He was also the first reporter to detail what happened at a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting of militia groups that occurred at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville. The meeting was the subject of speculation that participants finalized plans for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Walker, gaining the trust of two participants, showed the meeting was not called to support former President Donald Trump’s campaign to reverse the election results.

“This work wouldn’t have been possible without LNP|LancasterOnline’s commitment to meaningful local coverage,” Walker said Friday, “but especially not without the support and input I received from the Lancaster community.”

The Livingston Award is announced each year by the Wallace House Center for Journalists and the University of Michigan. Winners will be announced on June 13.

Other 2023 finalists include reporters for The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Univision, NPR and The New York Times. More than 450 entries were received this year.

Walker is now the Pennsylvania reporter for VoteBeat, a nonprofit newsroom covering election and democracy issues nationwide.