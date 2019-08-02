The Coalition to Combat Poverty is hitting its marks.

Tasked with the mission of cutting Lancaster city poverty in half over 15 years, the coalition is keeping track of its progress on seven measures related to employment, housing, education and community engagement.

It has just released its annual report looking at 2018, the second year of its 15-year plan. On six of its seven metrics, it’s at or ahead of its targets.

“I think we’ve made really good progress,” said Jennifer Koppel, who chairs the coalition’s steering committee.

On employment, the coalition connected 852 households to living-wage jobs. That means a wage-earner was hired and is making at least $14 to $15 an hour, steering committee member Dan Jurman said.

On community groups, the coalition has already hit its 15-year goal. It wanted seven to form, and seven already have.

“That to me is enormously successful,” Koppel said, because it shows true grassroots engagement: Neighborhood residents are taking ownership and making their voices heard.

The coalition is falling short on one measure: The percentage of residents over age 25 who have a degree or certification beyond a high school diploma.

As of 2018, the number stands at 21% — up 1% from the year before, but still well below the first year goal of 26%.

Post-secondary education is increasingly considered essential to getting a good job in today’s economy.

The coalition knew this would be a big challenge — as it is nationwide — and is stepping up its efforts, Jurman and Koppel said. For young adults trying to leverage education as a path out of poverty, too often “life gets in the way,” Jurman said.

Measuring poverty

What about the overall goal — reducing the city’s poverty rate?

Data on that comes from the U.S. census, whose most recent estimates are for 2017, the coalition’s first year. They show the the poverty rate in the city dropped from 29.2% to 26.5%, a 9.25% difference.

That’s equivalent to 1,400 fewer city residents living in poverty, the report said. But Koppel and Jurman are cautious about reading too much into the number.

Right now the economy is strong and employers are eager to hire. If and when there’s a downturn, that could change in a hurry, Jurman said. The coalition knows it needs to be prepared.

Could the numbers reflect displacement — poor people leaving the city — rather than economic betterment?

The census doesn’t distinguish between the two. But the coalition is compiling its own data, Jurman said, and so far it’s consistent with real poverty reduction, showing that clients are obtaining higher incomes.

Displacement is the last thing the coalition wants, he and Koppel stressed.

The road ahead

The coalition wants to help households not just exit poverty but achieve security. A family living above the poverty line may still be one missed paycheck or car repair away from disaster, or may be overpaying for substandard housing in Lancaster’s tight rental market, Jurman and Koppel said.

Improving economic conditions is a major City Hall priority. The city is a coalition partner, and “secure incomes” are one of the four components in Mayor Danene Sorace’s strategic plan.

Rayvon Jordan is assistant pastor at RiversEdge Fellowship in the city’s southeast. This spring, the church received a mini-grant through “Love Your Block,” a privately funded grassroots revitalization program managed by the city.

Jordan says he’s optimistic. Conditions in the neighborhood are looking better than a few years ago. Organizations like Water Street Mission — a coalition partner — are teaching at-risk individuals the skills they need to build stable lives.

He thinks Lancaster could be on the verge of a breakthrough.

“I see nothing but room for growth,” he said.