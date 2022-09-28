A new report by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center shows for the first time the number of people from each Pennsylvania county incarcerated in the 23 state prisons.

Using data from 2020, the nonprofit public-policy think tank and the Philadelphia-based nonprofit law center reported that 1,108 of the roughly 45,000 state prison inmates were from Lancaster County, for an incarceration rate of 184 per 100,000 county residents.

Lancaster’s incarceration rate puts it near the middle of the state’s 67 counties; 35 counties have higher rates.

Incarceration rates for Lancaster’s neighboring counties are: Chester, 120 per 100,000; York, 175; Berks, 236; Lebanon, 248; and Dauphin, 361 – the fourth highest rate in the state.

The county with the highest incarceration rate was Venango, a rural county in the state’s northwest, with an incarceration rate of 452 per 100,000. Philadelphia County, which contains Philadelphia city, had the second highest rate at 436.

The report, released today, breaks down county data to the ZIP code level, legislative districts and even much smaller census-tract levels.

Three census tracts in Lancaster city account for the highest incarceration rates in the county, with rates higher than 1,100 per 100,000. All are located south of King Street; two in the city’s southwest neighborhood and one covering a large portion of the southeast neighborhood.

High incarceration rates are not limited to urban areas, the report found.

Besides Venango County, six other rural counties in the western half of the state were among the top 10 counties with the highest incarceration rates: Jefferson, 398; Warren, 331; Fayette, 324; Clearfield, 320; McKean, 281; and Elk, 277.

The report’s authors used data from the 2021 Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which — for the first time — noted incarcerated people’s home addresses instead of which prison they were incarcerated in.

The Pennsylvania report is one of a handful of similar reports done in other states that have ended the practice of counting an incarcerated person’s prison as their address, known as “prison gerrymandering.” Other states include Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, California and Washington.

The report’s authors want other researchers to be able to use the data to examine how geographic incarceration trends correlate with other problems communities face.

“Mass incarceration hurts every community in Pennsylvania, but hurts some communities more than others,” Benjamin Geffen of the Public Interest Law Center, and a co-author of the report, said in a news release about the report. “As state and local leaders rethink our approaches to criminal justice, they should use data about who is in state prisons to target investments in jobs, housing, education and health care that will strengthen families and communities.”

Emily Widra, a senior research analyst at the Prison Policy Initiative, said, “The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us. This analysis shows that while some communities are disproportionately impacted by this failed policy, nobody escapes the damage it causes.”