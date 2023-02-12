Gretchen Masters diligently avoided the numerous potholes on Marshall Avenue as she drove home from work Feb. 2, even moving into the center lane to dodge a particularly large pothole. But it was no use.

Her bright blue Jeep hit a pothole near 1250 Marshall Ave. and made a loud clunking noise as she turned onto Juliette Avenue. She knew something wasn’t quite right.

Luckily, she made it to her Manheim Township home, but after that her Jeep wasn’t drivable. She thought the rim was damaged, but it turns out the impact resulted in only a flat tire.

Three days and $440.19 later, Masters was back in her Jeep.

“Honestly the worst part for me other than forking out the money for a new tire was not having a car for three days.” Masters said. “I felt like I was in jail.”

Her only request: “fix the damn road.”

It took Watchdog a few calls to figure out which municipality was responsible for Marshall Avenue. That’s because Lancaster city oversees the south side and Manheim Township is responsible for the north side.

Matt Scheid, Manheim Township assistant director of public works, said the section of Marshall Avenue after it crosses Stadium Road heading toward Juliette Avenue is in Lancaster city.

A call to Lancaster city Wednesday by Watchdog prompted an immediate response. The city’s Bureau of Streets, which was already out filling potholes around the city, drove over to Marshall Avenue to take care of its portion of the road, according to Matthew Metzler, Lancaster city construction services deputy director.

Scheid said Manheim Township did a similar repair Wednesday for another resident who had called in, noting that staff try to address potholes the same day they learn of them.

He’s not sure if the pothole Masters hit is on the Manheim Township or Lancaster city side but said he encourages her to call in to determine the municipality responsible and how to be reimbursed for the cost of her tire.

“We’re gonna do anything we can to fix it immediately,” Scheid said.

How to report

As of Thursday, the potholes on the Manheim Township side weren’t addressed, but Scheid said he’d drive over to scope it out after getting off the phone with Watchdog.

Marshall Avenue has also been put on the city’s list to be fully repaved but it’ll take some collaboration.

Metzler said when the city repaves a shared road, it often tries to coordinate the project with the other municipality. The city shares boundaries with Lancaster, Manheim, and East and West Lampeter townships.

"The municipal lines are not very clean,” Metzler said, but the staff learns to “deal with it.”

Residents have a bit of a tougher time. Masters said part of the reason she didn’t call is because she simply didn’t know who to call.

Other times there’s just an assumption someone else reported it, said Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city communications director.

“The best way to make sure that things are getting filled in is to report it,” Strazzo said.

A call to Lancaster city at 717-291-4835 or Manheim Township 717-569-6408 – particularly the municipality’s public works departments – can trigger a speedy response, Watchdog learned.

Or, residents can utilize the municipalities' online reporting systems.

Lancaster city has the Fix It! site and corresponding mobile app at https://lanc.news/FixIt or under Fix It! on the App Store or Google Play.

Reports to Manheim Township can be made at https://lanc.news/MTRequests by clicking on Road Conditions under Public Works and Streets.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.