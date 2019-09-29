A Warwick Township man will serve up to 25 years in prison for viewing and sharing images of child pornography on the instant messaging app Kik, police said.

James Feaster Jr. pleaded guilty to several felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a cell phone. He will serve 12 to 25 years in prison, per a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart, the District Attorney's Office said in a release on Friday.

Feaster is a repeat offender who has a prior conviction and served a prison sentence for possession of child pornography, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Feaster in February, after investigating his involvement in an online group chat in October 2018. After executing a search warrant on Feaster's home in February, police seized an iPhone that Feaster admitted to use to view and share child pornography for months while at home and work.