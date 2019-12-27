A Lancaster city man with a long rap sheet of theft charges was caught stealing an Amazon package off of a porch of a Walnut Street house the day after Christmas.

Jose Enrique Colon-Rodriguez, 56, of Church Street, is charged with theft by unlawful taking for trying to steal the package that was under police surveillance.

At 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 26, Colon-Rodriguez stole the package off of the front porch of 128 E. Walnut Street, police said.

The package contained a Masterbuilt bank bag and a 3SI electronic device, which is a GPS tracking device, according to 3sisecurity.com.

The total value of the package was $519.95, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

This isn't Colon-Rodriguez's first time being charged with theft.

In 2017, he was charged multiple times for stealing packages off of porches and has a list of theft and drug charges dating back to 2005, according to online court records.

Colon-Rodriguez is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.