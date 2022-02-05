More than a year after the catastrophic collapse of a wall, the carriage house of the Roslyn mansion in Lancaster Township is back on its way to becoming a stately home of its own.

Plans to restore and then build an addition onto the circa-1896 carriage house at 321 N. President Ave. came to a standstill on Christmas Day in 2020 after the entire back wall was found to have collapsed.

The failure of the wall, which came as excavation work was being done for a basement addition, forced the owners to spend much of the last year strategizing ways to rebuild as they reworked their plans to create an addition to the property they want to call their home.

“Much like the construction, which probably took a long time, reconstruction takes a long time too.

It’s a slow process because you want to make sure you do it right,” said Scott Bowser, who bought the carriage house in December 2019 with his wife, Heather.

Now, nearly all the damaged wall has been rebuilt and the Bowsers have gotten most of the approvals for their plans to construct a 1,100-square-foot addition above a new basement garage at the back of the property. A foyer, patio and pool would also be added.

Bowser said the wall is now 90% rebuilt, although the reconstruction is still mostly hidden by a tarp. The final stones needed to complete the wall are some large top pieces that cracked when they fell, and were sent to a quarry in Indiana where they are being replicated. Sometime in March they are expected to be shipped back to Lancaster and hoisted into place.

“There’s very few people that do that kind of work, especially with trying to make it look original,” said Bowser, who along with his wife owns Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim which presents the annual Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Despite the unexpected need for repair work, the extended delays getting materials because of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the long lead time needed to get on the schedule of specialty masons who can perform stonework, Scott Bowser said they’re not actually that far behind schedule.

“We’re a little over two years in that project, so we still have, by any time frame, another two or two-and-a-half years before it really starts getting long,” said Bowser, who estimates he could be moving into his new house in the spring of 2023.

“If the wall hadn’t collapsed, we’d probably be in the last phases of construction of this property,” he said.

Urban design

Designed by famed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, the Roslyn mansion property at Marietta and North President avenues had been extensively rehabilitated by late 2018 under new owners who bought it in 2016. The mansion was built for Peter Watt, co-founder of the former Watt & Shand department store, and named for Roslin in Watt’s native Scotland.

To facilitate the 2016 sale of the mansion, the carriage house was made into its own property at 321 N. President Ave., and then marketed for sale on its own. Built in the same Chateauesque style as the mansion, the carriage house features a bell-shaped roof, arched carriage doors and battlements with a Roman arch below.

The Bowsers saw it as their dream home and paid $325,000 for the 4,000-square-foot building whose first-floor former stable area was mostly unimproved. A second-floor apartment hadn’t been occupied in more than a decade. The Bowsers removed dead and dying trees on the 1.1-acre property and got control of an insidious bamboo problem.

In fall 2020 they were set to begin working on the house, a project that was then expected to take a year. By that Christmas Eve, the inside of the building had been gutted and was ready for reconstruction. And, to facilitate the basement addition, excavation had been done down to the elevation of the existing base of the walls, with reinforcing put into place.

A storm passed through that night, and by Christmas morning the wall had collapsed, for a reason that remains undetermined. Bowser said he is still awaiting a forensic report he hopes will provide some answers.

After the fall

Bowser, who has helped oversee renovations of several other historic properties, including some at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, says he knew he would need to proceed carefully. That’s why after having the building shored up to prevent additional damage, months and months were spent coming up with a plan for the way forward.

After sitting mostly undisturbed for more than half a year, work resumed at the site last August. Early on, stones that had fallen were cleaned and laid out on pallets as some extra bracing was added to the building. Foam was injected into the entire building to seal cracks and make sure the structure didn’t move.

Over the course of six months, crack monitors attached to the building showed that it remained stable, Bowser said. Approvals were also sought for the revised plan to make an addition the property, changes Bowser said wound up being more suited to the building by shifting where the addition was added.

“We maximized grade to hide the garages so you wouldn’t ever see the garages from the front,” Bowser said.

Plans for carriage house submitted to the Lancaster Township Historic Commission show the living room, dining room and kitchen on an entirely open first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, an office, and two bathrooms. The first-floor addition above a new, three-door basement garage is described as having an office and a large orangery with a stone fireplace.

‘It’s a lot’

Bowser said the township does not have detailed requirements for how the restoration work must be done on historic properties such as the Roslyn carriage, so he is guided by federal standards as well as his own interest in historic architecture. He plans to repair rather than replace materials when possible and will work to precisely match the building’s original materials and finishes, including the mortar.

“That’s part of what takes so long – you get a custom formulation for color (of the mortar),” he said.

In planning a glassed-in addition that is unlike the original stone building, the project is guided by standards for the treatment of historic buildings published by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“New work shall be differentiated from the old and shall be compatible with the massing, size, scale and architectural features to protect the historic integrity of the property and its environment” says one of the standards highlighted in correspondence with the township.

Bowser says he is committed to maintaining the historic integrity of the carriage house as he updates it into a modern home. To that end, he says he has been willing to take the time required to rebuild correctly after the wall collapsed. And he says he has also been diligent about finding the right people for the job, and then paying them accordingly.

The initial building permit application for the renovation and addition estimated the cost at $300,000. The one filed last August – after the wall collapsed – pegged the price at $750,000, a cost that is in addition to the original $325,000 purchase price.

Bowser declined to estimate total cost for the project, chuckling when asked if it would be “under budget.”

“It’s a lot. I’m not going to lie but it is what it is at this point,” he said. “When you’re dealing with masons that do special things, they have special prices. We’ll leave it at that.”