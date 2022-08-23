Nighttime repair work on a bridge spanning West Hempfield Township and Columbia will begin Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

York County-based Kingsley Construction will perform minor structural repairs before painting the bridge on Malleable Road, PennDOT said in a press release.

The $263,678 project will require short-term lane closures and nightly detours.

A detour using Prospect Road, Route 462 and Cool Springs Road will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sept. 1, and again from Sept. 6 to 9, according to PennDOT. All other work will be performed using short-term lane closures on Route 30 and Malleable Road.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 6.