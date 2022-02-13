Dennis Bicksler enjoys taking a short walk during his lunch breaks.

It was during one of those walks in December along the first block of West Walnut Street in Lancaster city that he noticed a few holes near the sidewalk, some of them 1 to 3 feet deep.

“They planted trees, then I guess they pulled them out to repair the odd drainage system that they had put under the street and sidewalk,’ Bicksler said. “The areas around the trees are collapsing.”

A fence was installed around the holes for the safety of pedestrians walking around the area.

The city has planted trees, and installed rain gardens, “green” roofs, and porous pavements as part of its green infrastructure plan to reduce overflow issues in its sewer system.

“Lancaster has a combined sewer system that collects sewage and rainwater into a single system of pipes and flows it to the city’s water treatment plant,” said Cindy McCormick, the city’s deputy director of public works. “When we get heavy rain, the system becomes overwhelmed and that causes the sewage and rainwater to go directly into the Conestoga River.”

While the green infrastructure plan is designed to collect water, it also provides a better growing environment for trees.

“The greatest limiting factor for trees in the city is the lack of root volume. They don’t grow deep, they grow wide. So, there are a few techniques that cities employ to grow large and healthy trees, and this is one of the technologies we use here,” said Cody Kiefer, the city’s urban forester.

In the case of the West Walnut Street sidewalk between North Queen and North Market streets, the soil where trees were planted had settled, creating gaps under the sidewalk, according to McCormick.

To correct the problem, trees planted along the curb needed to be removed so the holes underneath the sidewalk could be filled in with new soil.

Kiefer said the issue should not arise again once it’s addressed.

“Trees are a part of stormwater management, and the system works well. This was a unique situation,” Kiefer said. “Those trees had only been in place for a couple of years and were relatively mobile, so we were able to remove them by bringing in experts that do this for a living.”

Work and cost

Five swamp white oaks and one Japanese tree lilac were removed and transferred to Long’s Park, where several trees were lost in 2021 during a major storm. Two remaining bald cypress trees were too big to be removed, but Kiefer said the city is considering other options to salvage them.

The city contracted with Mountville-based Indian Run Landscaping to remove the trees at a cost of $2,500, according to Ryan Hunter, the city’s facilities manager.

“This expense was funded from monies budgeted for landscaping and grounds maintenance affiliated with stormwater assets, including green infrastructure installations,” he said in an email.

Hunter said city parks maintenance workers transported the trees to Long’s Park.

“The transplanting process is usually done during the trees dormant season. That is the time to do this work because there is no active growth,” Kiefer said.

Meanwhile, workers will do repair work to the green infrastructure system, adding a soil and sand mixture to fill the stormwater chambers. New trees will then be planted, and bricks will be reset.

“The estimated cost to complete the work is $12,689.56 and will be paid out of the Stormwater Capital Funds,” Travis Good, construction project manager, said in an email.

Repairs are expected to be completed and new trees planted late spring, according to Kiefer. The types of trees that will be planted have yet to be determined.

“We will build some strategies for tree planting and diversity. We get a fair number of trees from local nonprofits, so we’ll see what makes sense to go in that space. At this point it’s too soon to say,” Kiefer said.

The cost of new trees will depend on what is available, according to Kiefer. Nurseries change their stock from year to year, he said, and the average cost ranges from $190 to $315 per tree depending on species.

“These sorts of projects are what we need for a sustainable city,” Kiefer said. “We had a hiccup, but this is where we need to be to start moving our stormwater to provide a healthier environment for residents. It’s not a failure but a learning experience for a better future.”

The city’s green infrastructure plan is available at https://cityoflancasterpa.com/green-infrastructure/.

