Recruiting and retaining police officers is a challenge, locally, statewide and nationally.

State Rep. David Zimmerman, an East Earl Township Republican, is working on a bill that he believes could help.

On June 1, Zimmerman circulated a memo saying he plans to introduce legislation that would “vest sheriffs and deputy sheriffs with the same power to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth as currently possessed by municipal police officers.”

The memo said that Pennsylvania is facing a historic shortage of 1,200 municipal police officers.

Zimmerman also acknowledged a challenge.

“For many years and through numerous court cases, the authority, powers and duties of the sheriffs and deputy sheriffs of Pennsylvania have been questioned and challenged,” Zimmerman’s memo said.

He’s right about that. Similar legislation has been introduced before, but has failed to go anywhere.

Zimmerman said Tuesday that the bill is still a work in progress.

“I'm meeting with the various stakeholders, but again, with some of our police departments being so short of help, this would be one way to help resolve some of that,” he said.

Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said he’s been in contact with Zimmerman and the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, and he’s a proponent of what Zimmerman wants to accomplish.

“This is a public safety issue and needs to be given every consideration. Deputy sheriffs and sheriffs are fully trained, certified law enforcement with the ability to enforce laws in Pennsylvania with some limitations,” Leppler said in an email sent to The Watchdog while Leppler was on vacation. “This legislation would give those approximately 2,300 deputy sheriffs and sheriffs in Pennsylvania the same powers as municipal police officers and afforded them the ability to enforce laws as they do in almost every other state.”

Leppler said he doesn’t want a countywide police force. His goal is to help state and local police when deputies are needed and available.

The legislation Zimmerman is working on would ensure sheriffs and deputies get the proper training and meet expected standards, Zimmerman said.

Currently, training to become a police officer, known as Act 120 training, is more rigorous, including 919 hours compared with 760 hours for sheriff deputy training.

But the most significant difference between sheriff deputies and police is set by state law, which gives police more power.

In Pennsylvania, police have the power to enforce state law and investigate crimes, deputies do not have broad investigative powers. They can, however, investigate and arrest someone for crimes they see happening.

Practically, that rarely happens, because sheriff deputies largely provide court security, transport prisoners and serve bench warrants.

Past legislative efforts to expand sheriff powers have met with opposition from other law enforcement agencies. That will be a hurdle again.

“While we agree that we need more police officers on the streets, simply granting sheriffs additional powers is not the answer without also granting sheriffs equal protections in the workforce as well as equal training to ensure their safety and that of the general public,” said Joe Regan, president of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police.

Similarly, David Kennedy, president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, said the organization opposes the measure.

"We've always been concerned that this is a politically elected office. In short, a sheriff doesn't answer to anyone, so there's no real oversight. All police departments in Pennsylvania have oversight, including the Pennsylvania State Police," Kennedy said.

Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, said his organization’s primary opposition has to do with overlapping law enforcement agencies responding to or investigating suspected criminal activity.

The Watchdog asked, doesn’t the state Attorney General’s office do that?

Rowe said the AG’s office is given specific jurisdiction over specific crimes based on state law, such as investigating Medicaid fraud or child sexual exploitation — crimes that may involve multiple jurisdictions.

“The way we've seen the (sheriff) bills in the past it would arguably apply to everything,” Rowe said.

Granting sheriff deputies more power could also complicate and confuse victim interaction with law enforcement and crime scene investigation, Rowe said.

Rowe said he thinks there can be a conversation about using sheriffs if there are agreements or memorandums of understanding among all law enforcement in a given jurisdiction, such as task force.

“Everyone needs to be thinking about ways of addressing the problem (of police shortages) because it's having a real impact. So we truly do appreciate any and all suggestions in that regard, even when there needs to be some more work and fine tuning. The motives are clearly good,” Rowe said.

Zimmerman said he hopes to hold a hearing on his idea and “get something moving this session.”

Notice problems? Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.