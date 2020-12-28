In a rare break with President Donald Trump since the two Republicans arrived in Washington, D.C., four years ago, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on Monday defied the president by voting against a proposed increase in COVID-19 stimulus payments, though he stood by the president to sustain what could become the first Trump veto to be overridden by Congress.

The House met in a rare, late December session to pass a measure that would raise COVID-19 stimulus payments from the $600 contained in the spending bill passed just last week. Trump had threatened to veto the bill unless Congress increased the payment to $2,000 per person.

While Trump ultimately signed the version with $600 payments, Democrats took up the opportunity presented by the president, introducing a resolution to boost the payment. More than 40 Republicans joined every Democrat to approve the increase. Smucker, however, stood with most of the GOP caucus to vote against the increase.

Monday’s second vote was whether the House would override Trump’s veto of the annual defense authorization bill. Despite passing both chambers of Congress by big bipartisan majorities earlier this month, the president rejected it, citing several reasons, including its failure to repeal a federal law that protects social media and internet companies from certain legal liability.

Smucker, who voted for the defense bill just three weeks ago, joined a minority of Republican House members to sustain Trump’s veto. Among the Democrats who joined Smucker to support Trump’s veto was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Smucker’s record over the past four years showed him to be a reliable Trump supporter, in Congress and on the campaign trail. Smucker stumped for the Trump-Pence ticket across Pennsylvania in 2020, praising the president for his limited government policies. Before Monday’s pair of votes, Smucker voted in line with Trump 95% of the time, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.

Smucker’s vote on Monday against the stimulus payment increase was in line with most other Republican House members, but is at odds with some Republican voters in the 11th Congressional District, where Trump won more than 60% of the vote last month.

Several local Trump supporters took to social media over the past week to tell Smucker they were disappointed in his support of the coronavirus spending bill, repeating Trump’s complaints that the coronavirus funding was wrapped into a government spending bill that includes foreign aid spending.

One of those critics was the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, who represented Lancaster County in Congress for 20 years prior to Smucker’s election in 2016. His daughter, Carol P. Offutt of Arlington, Virginia, commented on one of Smucker’s Facebook posts, saying he “soiled” her father’s seat last week when he voted for the coronavirus relief bill, which also included funding for much of the government’s operations.

Smucker could not be reached for comment Monday after the House votes, but he tweeted earlier Monday that he supported direct payments targeted to people most impacted by COVID-19.

“Why should future generations pay for checks to individuals like federal employees or those who remained employed. Those working from home, and receiving their normal salaries?” he tweeted.

Smucker told LNP | LancasterOnline in a phone call last week that he was glad Congress was able to reach a bipartisan agreement on the coronavirus spending bill, though he believed it should have been passed sooner.

While the House sided with Trump on the $2,000 COVID-19 payments, it’s unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate will address the measure. The Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday where it is expected to join the House in overriding the president’s veto of the defense authorization legislation.