U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Lancaster County’s congressman, co-sponsored a bill last week aimed to further research on spotted lanternflies.

The Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act seeks to amend the Food, Agriculture, Conservation and Trade Act of 1990 to include spotted lanternfly research and development as “high-priority.”

The bill was introduced in June by Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY), and on Tuesday, Smucker, a Republican, became one of the 12 Pennsylvania representatives out of 46 total who co-sponsored the measure.

Native to Southeast Asia, spotted lanternflies were first seen in the U.S. in 2014 in Berks County and have since spread across 51 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, as well as New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

Reports of the insect species, which can do damage to crops, have declined in eastern Pennsylvania this year but have increased in the western part of the state.

To find out more about spotted lanternflies, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.