The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol opened its series of hearings Thursday night with video of the violent attack, an outline of how the hearings will proceed, and new details about Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry’s efforts to aid former President Donald Trump’s bid to hold on to power.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming said the panel plans to examine a scheme pushed by Rep. Perry to change the leadership of the Justice Department during its hearing next Wednesday.

Perry urged the president to install an acting Attorney General who would use the Justice Department’s law enforcement powers to create a veneer of credibility around Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud. This effort occurred after Attorney General William Barr declared publicly that his department had found no evidence of fraud. Barr then resigned, effective Dec. 23, 2020, leaving Jeffrey Rosen as acting attorney general.

Rosen, too, resisted pressures to say the department was investigating fraud that would change the election outcome. Perry is then said to have introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark, head of the Justice Department’s civil division at the time. Clark was sympathetic to Trump’s fraud claims. A plan allegedly was hatched to oust Rosen and install Clark, which Perry repeatedly lobbied White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to do.

Clark, a native of Philadelphia, reportedly wanted to send letters from the Justice Department to state legislators in key states asking that they postpone certifying their elections while federal investigators dug into the conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Perry was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee but has refused to cooperate. Cheney also revealed for the first time that Perry had sought a pardon from Trump in the weeks after the Jan. 6 attack.

A spokesperson for Perry told The Hill the claim of him seeking a pardon was a "lie."

Proud Boys

The Proud Boys, a violent right-wing extremist group, played a prominent role in Thursday’s hearing.

The Justice Department has charged several high ranking members with seditious conspiracy for their actions, and the committee appears to also be putting the group at the forefront of their case of insurrection.

During Thursday’s hearing a Proud Boys sub-chapter called the “Ministry of Self Defense” was referenced. Two Pennsylvania Proud Boys were central to that chat.

The first, Zach Rehl, 36, is president of the group’s Philadelphia chapter. Rehl was one of the leaders of the “operations council” for the Ministry of Self Defense, according to a federal indictment.

Rehl helped coordinate radio communications for the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and told members not to wear colors identifying them as Proud Boys, the indictment alleges.

The other person heading the “operations council” is an unindicted co-conspirator referred to in charging documents only as “Person 3,” but whom LNP | LancasterOnline identified as John Charles Stewart of Carlisle.

Investigators say that as efforts to plan for Jan. 6 intensified, Person 3 sent a voice message on Jan. 3 recommending that Proud Boys focus their efforts on the U.S. House of Representatives, where Congress would be meeting in joint session to certify the election results.

Pressuring state officials

Cheney also previewed that in the committee’s fifth hearing, the panel will examine how Trump “corruptly pressured state legislators and election officials to change election results.”

Part of that examination may include two December 2020 calls Trump made to Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representative.

According to The Washington Post, quoting Cutler spokesman Michael Straub, Trump told Cutler, “I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law. … What can we do to fix it?”

Straub said Cutler told Trump “the Legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Cutler described the call with Trump as “more like a legal briefing.”

“He had a lot of questions regarding what was going on. I answered those questions as truthfully as I could,” Cutler said.

Cutler has been “in contact” with the Jan. 6th committee, according to the York Daily Record, but what testimony he gave, if any, is as yet unknown.

Other Pennsylvania references

Two faces with a connection to Lancaster County could be seen in video of Jan. 6 events played during the committee hearing.

In the first video, a collage of footage of the violence outside and inside the Capitol, Samual Lazar of Ephrata could be seen marching up sidewalk on the northwest side of the Capitol, along with dozens of other rioters who were among the first to breach the police lines surrounding the outer edge of the building’s west lawn.

Lazar was arrested in July 2021 and is currently in jail in Washington, DC, awaiting trial for his actions. He allegedly assaulted Capitol Police officers with pepper spray.

In a different video, played as Rep. Cheney questioned Officer Caroline Edwards about the violent attack on her, a still-unidentified man in a green jacket and red Trump hat could be seen.

That man, dubbed #GreenGramps by online sleuths, was seen in Lancaster County on Dec. 30, 2020, protesting outside the Quarryville office of Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler and, later the same day, outside Cutler’s home in Peach Bottom. The man joined dozens of other protesters in chants urging Cutler to “decertify” Biden’s win in the state.

The man called #GreenGramps, who is being sought by the FBI, was in Washington with another person the FBI is seeking, a younger man dubbed #KidRailing, a moniker that refers to his grabbing of bike racks that police were using to block rioters outside the Capitol.

What’s next

Cheney said there will be at least seven hearings through June.

The next two are scheduled for 10 a.m. starts on Monday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 15.

