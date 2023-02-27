State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El will host an open house Friday for his new district office on East King Street in Lancaster.

The office, at 150 E. King St., Suite B, is the site of Rep. Mike Sturla’s former office. Sturla relocated to 1560 Lititz Pike, Suite 2, after the state’s redistricting process moved the King Street office outside the 96th District lines. Smith-Wade-El's 49th District covers southern Lancaster city, Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township.

The open house will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with food vendors, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, and after-school program information available on site, according to a release from Smith-Wade-El’s office.

The normal office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and the office number is 717-283-4218. Residents also can reach out to a toll-free number, 833-787-1792. Smith-Wade-El said no weekend hours have been implemented yet, though he plans to expand his office hours with the addition of a new staff member.

The legislator said he also plans to set up temporary, mobile offices in the Millersville and Lancaster Township municipal buildings by April.