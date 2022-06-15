State Rep. Dave Zimmerman took to social media earlier this month to say Republican leaders in the Legislature stripped him of his committee assignments because they believed he supported a primary challenger to Sen. Ryan Aument.

News of the committee change came on May 23 in a short statement from the House Committee on Committees stating that Zimmerman resigned from the Agriculture, Insurance and Appropriations panels.

In a June 4 Facebook post, Zimmerman said he learned he was losing his committee posts only minutes before it was made official, and he insisted he never supported Aument’s opponent.

Zimmerman, an East Earl resident whose 99th Legislative District includes a northeast section of Lancaster County, said House Speaker Bryan Cutler informed him he was being stripped of his committee assignments because there was a “perception” issue that he had worked against Aument.

Cutler, Zimmerman wrote, did not mention the primary or Aument when Zimmerman asked for an explanation.

“It then took three days to find out it was because I supported Senator Aument's opponent,” he wrote, adding: “I did not endorse or give any money to Mike Miller or his Campaign.”

He wrote, “I wasn't working for or against anyone. Mike Miller did take advantage of my legislative response to my ‘no’ vote on the funding for University of Pittsburgh despite my request for him to not use my statements politically.”

Miller, a financial adviser from Ephrata, campaigned against Aument by accusing him of failing to support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election. He also blasted Aument for voting twice to confirm Gov. Tom Wolf’s pick for state health secretary. Miller lost the May 17 primary by more than 8,000 votes out of 41,000 cast.

Zimmerman did not openly endorse Miller, but appeared at events with him and sat for an interview with Miller about a bill funding the University of Pittsburgh. Miller had criticized Aument’s support of that bill, claiming it demonstrated Aument was not anti-abortion because research using fetal tissue is conducted by some scientists at the school.

Aument said he spoke with Zimmerman more than once during the primary campaign to ask if he was supporting Miller.

“I was made aware he did at least one or two joint town halls with my opponent and I questioned that because I wanted to know if I had his support or if he was supping my opponent,” Aument told LNP|LancasterOnline in May.

Zimmerman, he said, told him that although he had appeared at some events and done interviews with Miller, he had not formally endorsed him and that the Miller campaign was misrepresenting the relationship.

When asked for comment, Mike Straub, a spokesman for Cutler’s office, did not directly address Zimmerman’s statement. He said “the eight members of the House Republican Leadership team are tasked with managing complex staff and member issues as they arise, this is just one example.”

He added, “The Speaker does not discuss private conversations, and has no further comment on the matter.”