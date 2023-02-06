State Rep. Brett Miller announced Monday that his district office has relocated to Columbia, a move made necessary after the once-a-decade redistricting process left his former office location in Manor Township outside the lines of the new 41st District.

Miller’s new office is located on the first floor of 132 Locust St. and is handicapped accessible.

The office phone number remains 717-295-5050, and its hours of operation are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. according to a press release from Miller’s office. Constituents can also go online to RepMiller.com for assistance.

Miller, a Republican from East Hempfield, was first elected to represent the 41st District in 2014. The 41st District includes of a portion of Manor Township, along with all of East Hempfield Township, West Hempfield Township, Columbia Borough, and Mountville Borough.