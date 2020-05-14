"Standing up against power, working to protect the vulnerable, defending individual rights is never cowardly," Bellis said. "Hiding behind your staff at press conferences, being secretive about business waivers, and disregarding the people of Pennsylvania is, in his words 'cowardly'."
Lancaster County has self-declared a move to Wolf's yellow phase beginning on Friday. The move has been met with some pushback from the group Lancaster Stands Up, which plans to have a honk and drive protest in the city Friday, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"Since we can’t trust our officials to listen to the guidance of medical professionals or executive orders from the governor, we’re going to make them listen to us," the Facebook page for the protest says.
Re-OpenPa Rally on the front steps of the state capitol building in Harrisburg Monday April 20, 2020.
Hundreds protested against the shutdown of Pennsylvania businesses at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday, April 20, 2020. Because of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf has extended a statewide stay-at-home order until May 8.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence, speaks to reporters at the ReOpenPA rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on April 20. Bernstine is among the critics of a Pennsylvania Department of Health webpage that allows workers to report unhealthy practices in workplaces.
Scenes from ReOpen PA rally at State Capitol in Harrisburg [photos]
Thousands of people rallied at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg on Monday, April 20, 2020, to protest the statewide stay-at-home order and the shutdown of "non-life-sustaining businesses" by Gov. Tom Wolf's office. Also Monday, Wolf extended the stay-at-home order through May 8, with that date set as the target for a gradual reopening of the state. Speakers included state lawmakers and business owners.
