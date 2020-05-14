Re-OpenPA Rally at State Capitol

Re-OpenPa Rally on the front steps of the state capitol building in Harrisburg Monday April 20, 2020.

Nearly four weeks after its first protest calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the state and dismiss the stay-at-home order, ReOpen PA will hold another gathering in Harrisburg on Friday. 

This time, the group is calling for Wolf to "give up the power and work with the general assembly again," said ReOpen PA founder Matt Bellis, of Lancaster County. 

The protest will begin at noon at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.

“This is now a state where one man is calling the shots and not abiding by the constitution of the state or the country,” Bellis said. 

The protest comes days after Wolf called counties self-declaring a move to the yellow phase of his reopening plan a "cowardly act." 

Bellis disagrees with Wolf.

"Standing up against power, working to protect the vulnerable, defending individual rights is never cowardly," Bellis said. "Hiding behind your staff at press conferences, being secretive about business waivers, and disregarding the people of Pennsylvania is, in his words 'cowardly'."

The April 20 protest brought thousands to the state capital, many of whom were without masks. 

ReOpen PA was formed only a week prior as a Facebook group. Since, it has gained more than 90,000 members.

Lancaster County has self-declared a move to Wolf's yellow phase beginning on Friday. The move has been met with some pushback from the group Lancaster Stands Up, which plans to have a honk and drive protest in the city Friday, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Since we can’t trust our officials to listen to the guidance of medical professionals or executive orders from the governor, we’re going to make them listen to us," the Facebook page for the protest says. 

Thousands of people rallied at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg on Monday, April 20, 2020, to protest the statewide stay-at-home order and the shutdown of "non-life-sustaining businesses" by Gov. Tom Wolf's office. Also Monday, Wolf extended the stay-at-home order through May 8, with that date set as the target for a gradual reopening of the state. Speakers included state lawmakers and business owners. 

