The wet and damp start to the week continued Monday night into Tuesday, with rain expected for the majority of the day Tuesday.

Lancaster County saw a 70% chance of rain Monday with precipitation amounts ranging from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

According to NWS, Tuesday is expected to be a washout, with a 100% chance of rain and precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch. Wind gusts of up to 23 mph are also expected, with a high of 50 degrees The low Tuesday night will drop down to 48 degrees.

The rain is slow moving enough that the chance of flooding isn't high, according to NWS. However, NWS also said that there always is a possibility of flooding is low-lying areas with consistent, heavy rainfall.

The rain will taper off into Wednesday, as there is a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m. The sun will make its much anticipated appearance later in the day, bringing a high of 67 degrees, according to the NWS. Wednesday night will be clear with a low of 47 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly climb by the end of the week, with a high in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday.