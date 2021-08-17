Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could produce severe thunderstorms which could result in localized flooding in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for multiple counties in central and eastern Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County. NWS said the eastern half of the state is more likely to be impacted by flash flooding and heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rain is in the forecast through the rest of the week in Lancaster County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred come through the area.

The biggest threat of localized flooding and severe weather will be from Wednesday through Monday, according to NWS.

"The greatest threat of flooding is over the central mountains," NWS said in the weather outlook. "And the greatest threat of isolated damaging wind gusts is over the southeast part of the state."

Some areas could see between 2 to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, NWS said in a tweet.

Between today and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Lancaster County is considered to be at a slight flood risk, according to NWS.

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected through Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approach and move across Central PA. If you see flooded roadways: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Please memorize that phrase & put it into action this week - it could save your life! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/9sqeZjrUij — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 17, 2021

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall on America on Monday in Florida, where wind gusts more than 70 mph were recorded, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 83 and there's a 70% chance of rain, likely before noon.

Temps will remain in the mid-80s though Friday.