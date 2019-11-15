In a perfect world, obituaries wouldn't be necessary. Of course, this isn't a perfect world. On November 11, Tom Groff, owner of the Choo Choo Barn in Strasburg passed away. At the Choo Choo Barn, Groff created an ode to small town America and a miniature utopia with his massive model train layout.

On a summer day in 2017, Groff took us on a tour of his tiny town and told us some of the personal stories behind the scenes he created. Here is an interview with the model train enthusiast.

The following is taken from the June 25, 2017 issue of Sunday:

Everyone wishes for a perfect world, but Tom Groff, owner and operator of The Choo Choo Barn in Strasburg, has built one.

In his 1,700-square-foot animated scratch-built model train layout, the world is as it should be. Neighbors help build a house. A hobo naps undisturbed in a gondola. The Christy-Lee circus (the middle names of Groff and his brother) is in town. His Dad eternally mows the walnut grove beside the Choo Choo Barn on his John Deere tractor. An illegally parked Jeep is getting ticketed. (In his layout, Groff metes out justice as he’d like to see it in the real world.) Even in the midst of emergencies, such as the house fire that is forever being extinguished, all is well. Groff’s childhood home at the corner of Jackson and Franklin streets in Strasburg, where his father first built the train layout in the basement, appears on the layout just as he remembers it.

The layout is a paean to his past; full of inside jokes and maddeningly minute details. As Groff takes me on a tour of his tiny town I notice many familiar Lancaster County landmarks such as Dutch Wonderland, the Strasburg Rail Road, a Turkey Hill with up-to-date gas prices (even in a perfect world, gas prices still seem too high). I even see the garage down the street from where I live in Strasburg.

“That’s Randy’s Garage,” says Groff. “There are the checkered flags. I got on him because he took them down.”

Groff’s father, who was about to become an undertaker (“Strasburg was a one-undertaker town,” says Groff) before rethinking his career path, opened the Choo Choo Barn in 1961 and Tom took it over in 1979.

“I knew he was very proud of the fact that I was to carry on the legacy of something that he started from nothing. I’ve taken what he did and did this with it,” Groff tells me as we look over the expanse of the Choo Choo Barn layout.

A train passes by, a goldfish swims around in the little lake and every 10 minutes, night falls on the town – and a few minutes later the sun comes up again.

So you grew up in Strasburg?

Strasburg is a great town. It was only about half the size then. I didn’t appreciate it until after I moved out and then had kids of my own and then I realized that Strasburg is a phenomenal town to grow up in.

My dad started Little League in Strasburg. There are two baseball diamonds behind the school. Right behind the backstop is a pillar and it says “dedicated to George M. Groff.” He was also the first commander of the Strasburg VFW post. Strasburg was his town.

The downside to that is everybody knew him so – therefore everybody knew his three kids. We could get away with nothing. They knew our cars. One of my favorite stories – coming home from school up Miller Street, I turned right on Jackson and pulled right in our driveway, got out of the car and went into the garage and my mom meets me halfway to the garage. She said “Slow down when you’re driving coming up Miller Street. I just got off the phone with somebody, I don’t know who it was, and they said ‘You tell Leadfoot Groff to slow down going past my house.’” The phone call beat me home!

That’s small-town America. And it still kinda is.

How does it make you feel to be able to have this business in your hometown?

It’s a good feeling. I see a lot of local people when we do our canned food drives on the Fridays before Christmas when admission is a can of food. We usually collect close to 5,000 cans. That makes us feel good because we’re able to give back to the community. This woman and her three kids (came in) and she was practically in tears and she said “You have no idea what this means to me. I live day to day. I don’t have a lot of money. And this is the only way we can come see the Choo Choo Barn.” So, there’s a lot of personal satisfaction in being able to give back that way. Not all businesses can do that. We’ve been doing that for 28 years.

How did your dad get into model trains?

My dad got out of World War II and had a 2-year-old son – my older brother – and that gave my dad a great reason to go out and buy a train set. He always wanted one, but never had one. He bought that first one for $12.50 – just to go around the Christmas tree. Like any hobby, one turns into two turns into four turns into eight.

He was very good at making things work on pennies. He would bend wire to make linkages and flatten wire out with a hammer. There’s still probably 10 buildings (on the current layout) that he built and I’m not going to ever change. The curtains in the glass windows in the houses are made with material from Mom’s slip.

What was the layout in your childhood basement like in comparison to the one here at the Choo Choo Barn?

It’s not even close to what’s here now. Back in the ‘50s, you couldn’t buy the landscaping material that you can buy now. We used papier mache, which was torn-up newspaper and flour. We needed a lot of papier mache for the layout. Dad got the bright idea to use my Mom’s washing machine – the old wringer type – to make papier mache. Well, newsprint at the time was water soluble and it came off and made the inside of that washer black. Boy, did he catch it there! And she got a brand new washer out of it.

Eventually your Dad decided to turn his model train hobby into a business.

Tourism in Lancaster County in 1960-61 was in its infancy. There really weren’t that many places to go, or eat or stay or anything like that. The Strasburg Rail Road had just moved out here probably a year before Dad got the idea. … One time as he drove to the Strasburg Rail Road, he noticed this old red wooden barn. The light lit up and he got this bright idea to bring the trains down here and put them on public display. The layout was about 500 square feet when it first opened. It had six trains and six little animated figures. Now we have 22 trains. We have over 150 moving things. And it’s about 1,700 square feet.

The details are amazing!

I love the detail. Detail is what makes a display like this. If you didn’t have the detail it wouldn’t be as cool.

What’s up with the letters from Frank Sinatra on the wall?

Sinatra was big into model trains. He had a big layout. And over a period of time I think I sent him eight different letters. I scanned all the cards he sent me and put them in a big frame downstairs. I sent him a model playground and he wrote back “Thank you very much. It will look good on my layout.”

I was always inviting him and said if you ever get a chance we are only 60 miles from Philly. He said “Someday I hope to come and see your place.” If it was close to Christmas he would say “Give my best to everybody at the Choo Choo Barn.” Well, he never made it. But last year there was an article in one of the train magazines about him like “whatever happened to Frank’s train layout?” I almost broke my arm flipping through the magazine and sure enough there’s a picture of his layout – and there’s my playground in his layout.

There are Lancaster County landmarks all over the layout.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I like to do local stuff. The Strasburg Rail Road was obviously a natural. It’s a scratch-built model of the station. It works exactly like The Strasburg Rail Road works. I went up and took pictures and reproduced the station almost board for board. When I got it built but not painted I took it up to the guys at the shop and said, “OK I’ve got the station built now I need some paint.” They gave me little containers of the actual paint they used so I could paint it the real colors.

The Turkey Hill is pretty amazing. You’re even updating the gas prices!

The vice president of the Turkey Hill Dairy was here with his grandchildren and I got to talking to him. He said, “We love this place. Would you be happy if I gave you a truck with the cow on the trailer?” You know that cow that goes around? I said I would definitely put that on the layout somewhere. So a couple weeks later and guy came in a dropped it off.

… So now I have a Turkey Hill truck, a cow and a trailer. I go into my daughter’s office and I went “Look, isn’t this so cool? Wouldn’t it be cool it make a Turkey Hill Minit Market to go with it?” I contacted the guy back and said “I’d really like to make a Minit Market now. Can you help me out with that?” ….A guy dropped off a set of plans to build a Turkey Hill, and I’m talking everything. Burglar alarm and everything.

I built the building first, and thought, while I’m doing this, I might as while build the gas bays. So I built the gas bays. Then I said, “Now what would be really cool would be if I had the gas price sign.” And I figured if I’m going to do that why not go all the way and figure out how to do it so I can change the prices? That’s how stuff always progresses with me. It starts like this and then it gets out of hand.

How did you learn to do all this?

Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned on my own or from the internet, reading books or trial and error. I have no formal mechanical engineering education. Just this year, there was a guy I was talking to and he said “Just out of curiosity, where were you a mechanical engineer before you decided to get into this?” I said “I’m not a mechanical engineer.” He said “Well, you should’ve been.” I understand mechanics. I understand how things work. It’s just natural. The trains end up being a means to an end. I love the scratch building and the animations.

There are some fairly complicated animated features on this layout.

The rollback truck was actually my daughter’s idea, but it wasn’t exactly that. She said to me “You know what you don’t have on here? You don’t have a tow truck.” I said “Snooze fest! It’s too easy. But we sell these cool rollback trucks. I could do that. Have the rollback truck drop the tractor.” After I got the truck and took it home, took it out of the box, I was looking at it and trying to figure out exactly how to do it. I thought I just bit off more than I could chew, because of the fact that when you lift the (truck) bed up, the tractor and the bed have to move together and then the bed has to stop, but the tractor has to keep on going. I thought, “Oh man, this is going to be harder than I thought.” But I had already committed myself. There’s a lot of trial and error. Tons of trial and error.

Have you ever considered becoming an inventor?

You can’t imagine how many things I thought of and then two years later somebody else comes out with it. Just silly things. But, oh well.

A lot of people ask me if I patent my stuff. No, I don’t. I have no secrets either. Last year some kid was saying “How do you do your creek beds?” And I told him exactly what I do and exactly what I use. Actually, if you go on our Facebook and our YouTube channel, I tell you what I do, how I do it and what I use to do it. Why shouldn’t I pass it on to someone that’s interested? I don’t have secrets, because I know you’re not going to go build one of these. (laughs)

Visit choochoobarn.com for rates and hours and check out Tom Groff’s model-making videos at youtube.com/user/TheChooChooBarn.