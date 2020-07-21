A plan to add housing to the Shops at Rockvale got a boost Monday after East Lampeter Township officials signed off on a zoning amendment that sets the stage for the radical redevelopment of the ailing Route 30 shopping center.

The supervisors’ approval allows for the creation of a mixed-used development at what was once the largest strip outlet mall in America. If such a redevelopment occurs, it would be the first time in Lancaster County that part of a shopping center was repurposed for housing.

The new zoning overlay amendment lets Rockvale owner Wharton Realty Group build apartments, townhouses, offices, a convenience store, grocery store or child-care center on the site. Up to 40 % of the 65-acre tract could be turned into housing.

“We feel it’s necessary for the survival of the property,” Chris Venarchick, an RGS Associates land planner working on the project, told supervisors Monday.

For Wharton Realty, the next step is to submit a master plan that shows how much of which uses would go where on the property that has some 520,000 square feet of buildings. Wharton has not specified a timeline for the work, or its possible costs.

Center changes

Begun in 1986 with 11 stores as Rockvale Square Outlet, the Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township eventually had more than 120 stores, becoming the reason many tourists added shopping to their Amish country itinerary. But in recent years, vacancies have been mounting at the 63-acre center. Ten years ago the store count was at 86 before dropping to 72 by 2015. Today, there are about 45 stores, with several more imminent closures.

Wharton Realty acquired Rockvale in 2017. The New Jersey-based firm tried to revive the property the following year with a rebranding, new facades and new signage, but that failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy.

When Wharton Realty initially proposed the zoning amendment in March, representatives told the supervisors then about the Lincoln Highway East shopping center’s struggles, attributing them to the emergence of a stronger rival 1.5 miles down the road, Tanger Outlets, which successfully wooed key Rockvale tenants and the shift of consumers to shopping online.

That losing battle, which has resulted in long swaths of empty stores at Rockvale, was the cornerstone of Wharton Realty’s pitch for the zoning amendment.