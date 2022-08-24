Seventy-four years after Donald Mylin Born left Lancaster at age 17 to join the U.S. Army, his recently identified remains will return.

The remains are being flown to Philadelphia International Airport on Friday from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratories in Hawaii and will be taken to Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Four days later, Born will be buried with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Amber Hogan, Born’s great niece, said some of Born’s relatives will be at the airport when the plane arrives with an honor team and a Snyder hearse. Besides Hogan, Born’s relatives include two nieces and a nephew.

At the funeral home’s Lititz Pike location Friday evening, Patriot Guard Riders will be present for Born’s arrival, and six veterans will carry his casket inside, Hogan said. She said she expects the arrival between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

“I don’t even have the words to describe it. It’s amazing,” Hogan said Tuesday. “We’re excited. It’s all coming together.”

Bill Terry, commander of the Navy Club of the USA’s local chapter (Lancaster Ship No. 166) and president of the Lancaster Veterans Breakfast Club, said he and other local veteran’s groups are trying to get the word out.

“We would like to have as many veterans at Snyder’s Funeral Home as possible to greet him coming in. Doesn't matter the uniform,” Terry said.

Born’s identification

The Department of Defense’s Korean War Disinterment Project notified Hogan on June 28 that forensic investigators had confirmed that a soldier’s remains were Born’s.

The identification was made, in part, by using a blood sample that Hogan’s grandmother, Betty Shue, donated in 1999 in hopes that it might help bring her brother home. Shue died in 2012.

Born was serving in Japan when he received orders to deploy to Korea for combat duty with Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Born arrived near the city of Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula on July 28, 1950. South Korean, American and allied forces operating under a United Nations mandate were bottled up at the southern tip of the peninsula, desperately fighting to hold back the North Korean invasion force.

“Pfc. Born was believed to have been killed west of Chinju on July 30, 1950, either while arriving on the field or during the subsequent fighting,” according to the historical account provided to Hogan. Records indicate he was probably shot by a rifle and hit by artillery.

Born was 19.

Remains that would turn out to be Born’s were recovered in a farmer’s field in January 1951 near Chinju, according to the Defense Department. They were designated “X-220 Masan” and were initially interred in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Masan, Korea.

Later, the remains of all unidentified Korean War remains were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, often referred to as “the Punchbowl” as it lies inside a dormant volcano’s crater.

Scientists used anthropological analysis — measuring and weighing bones and estimating the height and race of the person they came from, among other things — along with circumstantial evidence and DNA to confirm Born’s identity, according to the Defense Department.