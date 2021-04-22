The man charged with the killing and kidnapping of missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos moved her body days after killing her, District Attorney Heather Adams said in a press conference Thursday.

Adams also confirmed the remains found near Gap are those of missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos, who was kidnapped 10 months ago.

"We strongly believe, and are comfortable saying, the remains are those of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos," Adams said in a press conference Thursday.

Stoltzfoos's remains were found along with a bonnet, dress and shoes "consistent with the clothing worn by Linda on the day of her disappearance," Adams added.

Thursday's news conference comes one day after investigators found remains near Gap, during the search for Linda Stoltzfoos. Adams declined to comment on what led investigators to search the area on Wednesday.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, was initially charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment on July 10 after investigators said they found surveillance video showing his car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was last seen. On Dec. 21, prosecutors charged him with homicide. Adams said Thursday that prosecutors now intend to charge him with first or second degree murder, though a decision has not been made regarding requesting the death penalty.

"I'm very confident in our ability to secure justice for Linda and her family," Adams said.

Smoker allegedly killed Stoltzfoos within hours of kidnapping her on June 21. Investigators now believe he initially buried her at the site where her bra and stockings were found by investigators on Harvest Road in July 2020. He then moved her body within days to a wooded property behind his place of employment in Gap, Adams said.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

These remains were found on railroad property behind Dutchland Inc., where Smoker had worked and was arrested on July 10. This area had previously been covered by the searches totaling 15,000 man hours, though the location is not easily accessible, Adams said.

"In an odd way, it was a good day for law enforcement," Adams said. "One of our goals from day one was to be able to know that the family can give her a proper burial, and that's meaningful."

Investigators had relied on Smoker's phone records to guide much of the search, Adams said. Because Smoker allegedly moved her body within days of killing her, law enforcement did not initially see this as a main location of interest for its searches, she said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine a cause and manner of death.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information.