Bones discovered on a construction site at Fulton Theatre last month are cow and bird bones, not human.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Monday that he concluded the bones were primarily from a cow, and one from some type of bird, but none from a human.
Construction crews unearthed the bones last month as they dug a trench for a pipe in the basement of a house at the corner of Water and King streets. Approximately 20 to 30 bones or fragments were found.
The Fulton is undergoing about $25 million in renovations in advance of the opening of the season. The discovery of bones did not halt the project.