Fulton bones
This is a view of the construction on the Fulton Theater at the intersection of West King Street and North Water Street Monday, Sep. 16, 2019. The bones were reportedly found in the basement of this building.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Bones discovered on a construction site at Fulton Theatre last month are cow and bird bones, not human.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Monday that he concluded the bones were primarily from a cow, and one from some type of bird, but none from a human.

Construction crews unearthed the bones last month as they dug a trench for a pipe in the basement of a house at the corner of Water and King streets. Approximately 20 to 30 bones or fragments were found.

The Fulton is undergoing about $25 million in renovations in advance of the opening of the season. The discovery of bones did not halt the project.