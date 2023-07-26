The summer heat has finally arrived to Lancaster County.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90s. That pattern is expected to continue on Thursday through Saturday as well, with a heat advisory and a slight chance of thunderstorms on the former.

It will be important to stay cool and refreshed for the next few days. With that in mind, here is some info on the hours and cost for all the public pools around Lancaster County:

Adamstown Community Pool

Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. Members only noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends/holidays.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $12-$20; Memberships range from $95-$300. Free for ages 4 and under.

Contact: 717-484-2175

Website: adamstownborough.org/2187/Community-Pool

Conestoga Area Community Pool

Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga

Hours: Open daily noon to 5:30 p.m.

Rates: Season passes range from $35-275. More info here.

Contact: 717-951-8677 or 717-723-9596

Website: conestogatwp.com/pool/; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092163222596

Conestoga Pines Pool

Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster

Hours: Pool is open from noon-6 p.m.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $7-$8; first child ages 2 and under swims for free, $2 per additional child. Season passes range from $65-$225.

Contact: 717-392-2115 x121

Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/

Denver Community Swimming Pool

Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $2-$11 (cash only); Memberships range from $25-$330.

Contact: 717-598-6237

Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool

East Petersburg Community Pool

Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/east-petersburg-pool/

Ephrata Community Pool

Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$17; Memberships range from $42-$325.

Contact: 717-738-9268

Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/

Hempfield recCenter Pools

Address: 950 Church St., Landisville

Hours: Open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/

Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA Pool

Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Rates: YMCA members pay $54 (adults), $85 (families) or $100 (families extended) monthly, non-members pay $199 (adults) or $325 (families) semi-annually. Call for daily admission rates.

Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243

Website: rosesymca.org/branch/lampeter-strasburg-ymca/

Lancaster County Pool

Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

Rates: Daily admission rate: $9. Children 2 and under swim free. Membership passes range from $59-336 before May 26, $82-391 afterward.

Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool

Lancaster Rec Wading Pools and Playgrounds Program

Address: Held at six locations: Buchanan Park (901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster), Culliton Park (200-238 S. Water St., Lancaster), Reservoir Park (832 E. Orange St., Lancaster), King Elementary School (466 Rockland St., Lancaster), Rodney Park (14 Rodney St., Lancaster) and Sixth Ward Park (680 E. Ross St., Lancaster).

Hours: Active from Monday-Friday. Playgrounds open at 11:30 a.m., wading pools open at noon. Both close at 4:30 p.m., with a 3-3:30 p.m. wading pool break. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.

Rates: Free for children under 13 years of age. Children ages 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them in the water. Children ages 3 and under must wear a swimming diaper.

Contact: 717-392-2115 x140

Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/wading-pools-and-playgrounds/



Landisville Pool

Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Rates: Membership is closed for the 2023 season. Waitlist can be found here. Daily guest fees: $8 from noon to 5 p.m., $4 afterward. Guests must be accompanied by a member.

Contact: landisvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: landisvillepool.wildapricot.org/

Leola Community Pool

Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola

Hours: Hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday): noon to 8 p.m. Hours (Tuesday and Thursday): noon to 6 p.m.

Rates: Membership rates for Upper Leacock Township residents range from $90-285; non-residents $100-350. Call for daily admission fees.

Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243

Website: ultwp.com/administration/pages/leola-community-pool



Lititz Springs Pool

Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz

Hours: Daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rates: Daily admission is $13 for seniors and youth, $18 for all other adults; free for children under 2 years. Season passes range from $92-$457.

Contact: 717-626-5096

Website: lititzrec.com/lititz-springs-pool/

Millersville Lions Club Pool

Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville

Hours: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Rates: Memberships range from $155-$315 (a $35-per-person fee will be added for families with more than four people). Daily rates of $8.

Contact: 717-872-2071; mvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php

Mountville Community Swimming Pool

Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville

Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m.

Rates: Daily weekday rates range from $6-14. Weekend rates are $6-20. All children aged 3 and under swim free. Membership rates range from $150-350.

Contact: 717-285-2747

Website: mountvillepool.com

Muddy Run Park Splash Pad

Address: 172 Bethesda Church Rd W., Holtwood.

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sunset).

Rates: Free to all park visitors.

Contact: 717-284-5850

Website: muddyruncampground.com/

New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool

Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m.

Rates: Daily rates before 4 p.m.: children $7, adults $12. After: children $4, adults $6. Membership ranges from $135-215 for New Holland Borough residents, $155-240 for non-residents. Five-day passes are available for adults ($55) and children ($30).

Contact: 717-354-2313

Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours

Overlook Pool

Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.

Contact: 717-569-2011

Website: manheimtownship.org/1229/Overlook-Pool

Reamstown Pool

Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver

Hours: Daily hours are 12:30-8:30 p.m. with exceptions for swim meet dates and holidays.

Rates: Daily rates of $3-11 (discounted to $2-7 after 5 p.m. on weekdays). Season passes range from $25-255.

Contact: 717-336-3537

Website: ect.town/reamstown-pool

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center Pool

Address: 455 Camp Rd., Stevens.

Hours: Block reservations available from 11 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. One block is equal to one hour and 50 minutes of pool time.

Rates: $4.50 per person for one block. Increase to $8 for two blocks, $10 for three blocks, $12 for four blocks. Free for children ages 2 and under.

Contact: 717-738-1490

Website: refreshingmountain.com/group-activities/pool/



Skyline Pool

Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.

Contact: 717-569-2471

Website: manheimtownship.org/1237/Skyline-Pool

Southern End Community Association Pool

Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $6-11 before 4 p.m., $3 afterward. Memberships range from $195-$425 (a $40-per-person fee will be added for families with more than six people).

Contact: 717-806-0123

Website: secarec.com/category/pool/

Strasburg Pool

Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg

Hours: Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-8 p.m. on Sundays, with late night swims from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Rates: Memberships range from $135-$390; Guest passes cost $8 per person per day, $5 after 6 p.m.

Contact: 717-687-9180

Website: strasburgpool.com

Willowood Swim Club

Address: 600 W. Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown

Hours: Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Rates: Membership rates are from $200-450 for new members, $180-420 for returning. Maximum 3,200 members. Guest fees are $10 (free for children 2 years and under).

Contact: 717-367-1085

Website: willowoodswimclub.org

Woodcrest Retreat Pool

Address: 225 Woodcrest Rd., Ephrata.

Hours: Open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Season-pass members only on weekends from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rates: $8 for guests ages 4-15 and 60+ ($4 after 3:30 p.m.). $10 for ages 16-59 ($6 after 3:30 p.m.). Children ages 3 and under swim for free. Season passes are available online.

Contact: 717-626-5445

Website: woodcrestretreat.org/recreation/pool



Woodridge Swim Club

Address: 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz

Hours: Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Rates: Membership rates range from $300-$600 ($75 application fee for new members). Daily rates of $4-7 ($2-5 after 5 p.m.), children under 3 years swim free.

Contact: 717-626-5445

Website: woodridgeswimclub.net