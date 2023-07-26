The summer heat has finally arrived to Lancaster County.
Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90s. That pattern is expected to continue on Thursday through Saturday as well, with a heat advisory and a slight chance of thunderstorms on the former.
It will be important to stay cool and refreshed for the next few days. With that in mind, here is some info on the hours and cost for all the public pools around Lancaster County:
Adamstown Community Pool
- Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown
- Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. Members only noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends/holidays.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $12-$20; Memberships range from $95-$300. Free for ages 4 and under.
- Contact: 717-484-2175
- Website: adamstownborough.org/2187/Community-Pool
Conestoga Area Community Pool
- Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga
- Hours: Open daily noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Rates: Season passes range from $35-275. More info here.
- Contact: 717-951-8677 or 717-723-9596
- Website: conestogatwp.com/pool/; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092163222596
Conestoga Pines Pool
- Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster
- Hours: Pool is open from noon-6 p.m.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $7-$8; first child ages 2 and under swims for free, $2 per additional child. Season passes range from $65-$225.
- Contact: 717-392-2115 x121
- Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/
Denver Community Swimming Pool
- Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver
- Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $2-$11 (cash only); Memberships range from $25-$330.
- Contact: 717-598-6237
- Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool
East Petersburg Community Pool
- Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg
- Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m.
- Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.
- Contact: 717-898-3102 x301
- Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/east-petersburg-pool/
Ephrata Community Pool
- Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata
- Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$17; Memberships range from $42-$325.
- Contact: 717-738-9268
- Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/
Hempfield recCenter Pools
- Address: 950 Church St., Landisville
- Hours: Open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekends.
- Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.
- Contact: 717-898-3102 x301
- Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/
Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA Pool
- Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Rates: YMCA members pay $54 (adults), $85 (families) or $100 (families extended) monthly, non-members pay $199 (adults) or $325 (families) semi-annually. Call for daily admission rates.
- Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243
- Website: rosesymca.org/branch/lampeter-strasburg-ymca/
Lancaster County Pool
- Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
- Rates: Daily admission rate: $9. Children 2 and under swim free. Membership passes range from $59-336 before May 26, $82-391 afterward.
- Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool
Lancaster Rec Wading Pools and Playgrounds Program
- Address: Held at six locations: Buchanan Park (901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster), Culliton Park (200-238 S. Water St., Lancaster), Reservoir Park (832 E. Orange St., Lancaster), King Elementary School (466 Rockland St., Lancaster), Rodney Park (14 Rodney St., Lancaster) and Sixth Ward Park (680 E. Ross St., Lancaster).
- Hours: Active from Monday-Friday. Playgrounds open at 11:30 a.m., wading pools open at noon. Both close at 4:30 p.m., with a 3-3:30 p.m. wading pool break. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
- Rates: Free for children under 13 years of age. Children ages 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them in the water. Children ages 3 and under must wear a swimming diaper.
- Contact: 717-392-2115 x140
- Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/wading-pools-and-playgrounds/
Landisville Pool
- Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Rates: Membership is closed for the 2023 season. Waitlist can be found here. Daily guest fees: $8 from noon to 5 p.m., $4 afterward. Guests must be accompanied by a member.
- Contact: landisvillepoolmembership@gmail.com
- Website: landisvillepool.wildapricot.org/
Leola Community Pool
- Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola
- Hours: Hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday): noon to 8 p.m. Hours (Tuesday and Thursday): noon to 6 p.m.
- Rates: Membership rates for Upper Leacock Township residents range from $90-285; non-residents $100-350. Call for daily admission fees.
- Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243
- Website: ultwp.com/administration/pages/leola-community-pool
Lititz Springs Pool
- Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz
- Hours: Daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Rates: Daily admission is $13 for seniors and youth, $18 for all other adults; free for children under 2 years. Season passes range from $92-$457.
- Contact: 717-626-5096
- Website: lititzrec.com/lititz-springs-pool/
Millersville Lions Club Pool
- Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville
- Hours: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
- Rates: Memberships range from $155-$315 (a $35-per-person fee will be added for families with more than four people). Daily rates of $8.
- Contact: 717-872-2071; mvillepoolmembership@gmail.com
- Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php
Mountville Community Swimming Pool
- Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville
- Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m.
- Rates: Daily weekday rates range from $6-14. Weekend rates are $6-20. All children aged 3 and under swim free. Membership rates range from $150-350.
- Contact: 717-285-2747
- Website: mountvillepool.com
Muddy Run Park Splash Pad
- Address: 172 Bethesda Church Rd W., Holtwood.
- Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sunset).
- Rates: Free to all park visitors.
- Contact: 717-284-5850
- Website: muddyruncampground.com/
New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool
- Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland
- Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m.
- Rates: Daily rates before 4 p.m.: children $7, adults $12. After: children $4, adults $6. Membership ranges from $135-215 for New Holland Borough residents, $155-240 for non-residents. Five-day passes are available for adults ($55) and children ($30).
- Contact: 717-354-2313
- Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours
Overlook Pool
- Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster
- Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.
- Contact: 717-569-2011
- Website: manheimtownship.org/1229/Overlook-Pool
Reamstown Pool
- Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver
- Hours: Daily hours are 12:30-8:30 p.m. with exceptions for swim meet dates and holidays.
- Rates: Daily rates of $3-11 (discounted to $2-7 after 5 p.m. on weekdays). Season passes range from $25-255.
- Contact: 717-336-3537
- Website: ect.town/reamstown-pool
Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center Pool
- Address: 455 Camp Rd., Stevens.
- Hours: Block reservations available from 11 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. One block is equal to one hour and 50 minutes of pool time.
- Rates: $4.50 per person for one block. Increase to $8 for two blocks, $10 for three blocks, $12 for four blocks. Free for children ages 2 and under.
- Contact: 717-738-1490
- Website: refreshingmountain.com/group-activities/pool/
Skyline Pool
- Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster
- Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.
- Contact: 717-569-2471
- Website: manheimtownship.org/1237/Skyline-Pool
Southern End Community Association Pool
- Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville
- Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $6-11 before 4 p.m., $3 afterward. Memberships range from $195-$425 (a $40-per-person fee will be added for families with more than six people).
- Contact: 717-806-0123
- Website: secarec.com/category/pool/
Strasburg Pool
- Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg
- Hours: Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-8 p.m. on Sundays, with late night swims from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Rates: Memberships range from $135-$390; Guest passes cost $8 per person per day, $5 after 6 p.m.
- Contact: 717-687-9180
- Website: strasburgpool.com
Willowood Swim Club
- Address: 600 W. Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown
- Hours: Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
- Rates: Membership rates are from $200-450 for new members, $180-420 for returning. Maximum 3,200 members. Guest fees are $10 (free for children 2 years and under).
- Contact: 717-367-1085
- Website: willowoodswimclub.org
Woodcrest Retreat Pool
- Address: 225 Woodcrest Rd., Ephrata.
- Hours: Open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Season-pass members only on weekends from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rates: $8 for guests ages 4-15 and 60+ ($4 after 3:30 p.m.). $10 for ages 16-59 ($6 after 3:30 p.m.). Children ages 3 and under swim for free. Season passes are available online.
- Contact: 717-626-5445
- Website: woodcrestretreat.org/recreation/pool
Woodridge Swim Club
- Address: 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz
- Hours: Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.
- Rates: Membership rates range from $300-$600 ($75 application fee for new members). Daily rates of $4-7 ($2-5 after 5 p.m.), children under 3 years swim free.
- Contact: 717-626-5445
- Website: woodridgeswimclub.net